A disabled driver reportedly escaped an injury after a car entered a house in Kirkcaldy.

The man’s son, who did not want to be named, said his father was well after the accident in the Kirkcaldy Chapel area on Tuesday morning.

Considerable damage was done to the two-story terraced house on Lindores Drive.

As the car had passed through the wall, the living room window was broken and the masonry at the front of the house was destroyed.

Fortunately, the young family who lived on the property were absent at the time.

Mom Christine Crawford wrote on social media, “Thank goodness we took our daughter for a doctor’s appointment just before that happened.”

An ambulance came as a precaution. However, no injuries have been reported.

Gas network engineers arrived at the scene after the accident and a police car was left outside.

A police spokesperson said, “We were called at around 10:15 am this morning at Lindores Drive in Kirkcaldy to report that a car had entered the wall of a house.”

