A mind-blowing Dundee student video game has proven to be a huge online success.

Matt Stark, who studies computer game technology at Abertay University, went to Twitter to share an excerpt from his work.

The untitled game, reminiscent of Christopher Nolan’s creation, installs the player with a Polaroid camera – with the photographs coming to life as playable environments in the virtual world.

The 26-year-old video received more than 4 million views, 70,300 re-tweets and nearly 240,000 likes after being posted on Twitter.

Mr. Stark, a sophomore, said, “It was pretty crazy and the response was fantastic.

“The initial tweet snowballed quickly and, to be honest, it was really exciting. Notifications and comments were posted faster than I could read them.

“The feedback has been very positive and some of my game heroes have followed me on Twitter.”

Following the popularity of his game, he was invited to speak at the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco in March.

Mr. Stark added, “I’m really excited, it’s really a dream come true.

“I will speak at the Experimental Play Workshop which hosted the debut of some really important titles such as Portal, Braid and Katamari; games that have revolutionized the game.

“I am really looking forward to seeing it and I am grateful to Abertay for making it possible.”

Professor Ruth Falconer, head of the Abertay division of game technology and math, said: “We are very pleased to be able to fund this trip, which provides Matt with a great platform and networking opportunity.

“His unique idea is a great example of the innovative and creative thinking that we seek to encourage in our computer game students by providing a creative and supportive learning environment.”

