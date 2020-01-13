advertisement

(ABC News) – The Pennsylvania Police are investigating a video that shows a 2-year-old boy using a steamer under the care of two teenagers.

The video received from ABC Pittsburgh subsidiary WTAE appears to show the boy coughing after inhaling from the device when two women hear laughing in the background.

The incident occurred on Thursday when a 17-year-old girl from Seward, Pennsylvania babysitted the boy, according to the Pennsylvania State Police, in a house in St. Clair Township. The boy said the boy got the steamer from a nearby bedside table before using it, the police said.



An 18-year-old from Armagh, Pennsylvania was also present at the time. Both teenagers are students from United High School in Armagh, WTAE reported.

There is no family connection between the teenagers and the child, the police said. Charges for a child’s well-being are pending against both.

The device is believed to contain about 3% nicotine but no THC, the police said. The child showed no visible effects from smoking the device, other than coughing, the police said.

The police became aware of the video posted on Snapchat after receiving a tip from an affected citizen on Sunday.

The child’s parents and children’s services have been notified by the police. The authorities say that the case is pending.

