Strange images show Queensferry Crossing and surrounding roads without traffic.

The bridge, which links Fife to the west end of Edinburgh, is expected to be closed for the whole day Tuesday after eight vehicles were damaged by ice and snowfall Monday evening.

While traffic congestion leaves motorists stalled on the diversion approach to the Kincardine Bridge, the M90 ​​and its ramps in the Inverkeithing, North Queensferry and Queensferry areas are unusually quiet.

Traffic Scotland images show the generally busy area away from vehicles. These can be seen in the video above this article.

Amey, who operates the Forth Bridges on behalf of Transport Scotland, confirmed that eight vehicles were damaged as a result of falling debris Monday night, but said no injuries were reported.

