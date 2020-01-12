advertisement

Tesla rolled out a software update a few months ago with a feature called Smart Summon. As the name suggests, the feature allows Tesla owners to beckoning their car and driving it wherever they are. For example, imagine that you leave a supermarket in the pouring rain and your car picks you up at the exit. The original version of Summon was introduced in 2016, but the underlying functionality is essentially the same.

“It’s the perfect feature to use if you have a crowded shopping cart, are dealing with a picky child or just don’t want to walk to your car through the rain,” Tesla said about the feature. “Customers who had early access to Smart Summon have told us that it adds convenience to their journeys and provides a unique moment of enjoyment when their car picks them up to start their journey.”

That’s all well and good, but a use-case scenario that Tesla forgot to mention is frightening the good-natured grandmother.

Recently a video that made the rounds on Reddit showed that someone did just that with the first incarnation of the feature. It may seem cruel at first glance, but the car drives so slowly that it is really more comical than anything else.

The video itself is an oldie but a goodie, and if you haven’t seen it before you get a treat.

And for the record, and because people seem to enjoy giving their grandmother’s heart attacks, this video from another grandmother blown away by a Tesla on Autopilot is worth sharing.

