New bollards on a historic Perth highway bridge rusted in just a few months.

The cast iron pillars were placed on the Perth bridge in October. They are designed to prevent vehicles from climbing the sidewalk and to cause irreversible damage to the 250-year-old crossing.

The Perth and Kinross Council has so far refused to say how much it paid for the posts, which were kept after first attempts to install them last summer were postponed.

The terminals were blamed for having given visitors an unsightly welcome in Perth after several of them turned rusty orange.

The issue was raised at a meeting of the Bridgend and Gannochy Community Council, where it was suggested that the bollards were in fact rusted before they were installed.

Downtown Perth Councilor Peter Barrett said, “I reported the problem to council and asked if the painting was still under warranty.

“I also went to look at them and I was disappointed with the speed with which the finish deteriorated, some of the terminals are completely bare.”

The Liberal Democrat advisor said, “Given the listed status of the bridge, I expect the specification of the terminal was fairly precise.

“It doesn’t look like a top quality paint with alkyd binders or if it has something wrong with the way it was applied. I will also continue this with the board.”

He stated that the rusty bollards could be fixed with an appropriate primer and a few coats of a high quality finish.

“But the work should have been done right the first time,” he said.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson confirmed that steps will soon be taken to improve the appearance of the bridge, including repainting the markers and washing the parapets.

She added that additional work on the bridge would be done when the new Cross Tay Link road is in place.

“The old Perth bridge is safe to use,” she said. “Officers will continue to monitor the condition of the bridge and advance any other work necessary to protect the traveling public if the condition of the bridge deteriorates significantly before the completion of the Cross Tay Link Highway project.”

