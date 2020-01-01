advertisement

2019 was something of a whirlwind year for Tesla, full of small setbacks, wild controversies and of course some impressive performances. In particular, Tesla has proven in the past year that it could actually make a profit. And although Tesla first made a profit in the third quarter of 2018, the ability to make another profit in 2019 proved that the first time was anything but a fluke.

In turn, 2019 saw Tesla shares rise in the stratosphere. Driven by Cybertruck’s disclosure and optimism regarding the company’s fast-growing activities in China, the Tesla share rose from around $ 254 per share to $ 418 per share during the last nine weeks of the year.

Apart from the economy, Tesla is preparing to boost production in an important way in 2020 and beyond. Looking ahead, Tesla plans to introduce a new generation of Roadster, the Tesla Semi, the Cybertruck and the Model Y in the coming years. At the same time, Tesla will continue to stimulate the production of Model 3 and at the same time work to keep Model S and Model X production as stable as possible.

Of all the emerging vehicles mentioned above, the first one we see on the street is the Model Y. Although the production of Model Y would not begin until the end of 2020, Tesla said a few months ago that everything was ahead of schedule. Consequently, the crossover version of the Model 3 will go into production in the summer of 2020.

In light of this, it is no surprise that we are starting to see an increase in reports on Model Y prototype observations on the road. An implementation version of the Model Y was recently spotted in Washington:

Two months earlier, another Model Y prototype was seen driving alongside a California highway alongside a Model 3. The video below is a good example of the size difference between Model Y and Model 3. As shown below, Model Y is definitely larger than Model 3:

Tesla naturally has high expectations of the Model Y, which is not surprising considering the popularity of crossover vehicles.

“I recently drove the candidate for Model Y release and I think it will be a great product and very well received,” said Tesla CEO Elon Musk a few months ago. “I think it’s pretty likely that – and this is just my opinion – it will outsource the S, X and 3 combined.”

Image source: Tesla

