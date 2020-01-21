advertisement

International airports are examining passengers for a mysterious SARS-like disease that has proven to be human-to-human and has crossed the borders of China.

The number of cases of the new coronavirus “2019-nCoV”, which causes a kind of pneumonia, has exceeded 220 and the authorities fear that the virus could spread quickly.

Brendan Murphy, chief health officer, told reporters this morning that the risk to Australia is low, but said three direct flights from Wuhan to Sydney as of Thursday by border guards, biosecurity and NSW Health workers in response to the “quickly” developing situation “.

A widespread video was published on Twitter, in which people on a domestic flight from the central Chinese city of Wuhan had their temperature measured individually in protective suits.

The vision was also published by the state-funded Beijing News on Weibo, where it was viewed more than 3.4 million times. The Chinese newspaper reported that it was provided by a “Ms. Cheng” who flew from Wuhan to Macau on January 12.

A man who works for the Macau Health Office confirmed to the Associated Press that such controls are taking place in the southern China region.

Many of the first cases of the coronavirus were associated with a fish market in Wuhan that was closed due to investigations by the authorities.

The virus has spread across China, while other international cases, all recent trips, have been confirmed in Thailand, South Korea and Japan.

It has raised the alarm due to its association with Serious Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which killed nearly 650 people in mainland China and Hong Kong between 2002 and 2003.

At least half a dozen Asian countries and three US airports have started to examine incoming passengers from central China.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was “extremely important” to take all possible measures to combat the disease that infected at least 217 people in the country.

His comments, quoted on Monday by state television broadcaster CCTV, came on the same day the country reported a sharp increase in the number of people infected with the new form of viral pneumonia, including the first cases in the capital, Beijing.

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva will convene an “Emergency Committee” on Wednesday to determine whether the outbreak is a public health emergency of international interest and what recommendations should be made to address it.

The researchers had assumed that the disease passed from animals to humans, but a recent increase in cases also indicated human-to-human transmission.

The head of a team of experts from the Chinese government said yesterday that the human-to-human transmission has been confirmed.

Team leader and respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan said two people in Guangdong province in southern China caught the virus from family members.

He said a number of medical professionals also caught it treating patients.

The outbreak comes as the country enters its busiest travel season when millions board the trains and planes for the holidays of the lunar new year (January 25th).

“The recent outbreak of novel coronavirus pneumonia in Wuhan and elsewhere must be taken seriously,” President Xi said, according to the CCTV.

“Party committees, governments, and relevant departments at all levels should focus on people’s lives and health.”

WHAT IS DONE IN AUSTRALIA?

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said that “additional appropriate border measures” will be introduced to respond to the “significant development” over the weekend that the virus can spread to humans. He said there is currently no cause for concern in Australia.

Passengers on three direct flights from Wuhan to Sydney receive weekly English and Mandarin information brochures describing the symptoms, and are asked to identify themselves at the border if they have a fever or are suspected of having the virus.

The government is doing some “careful modeling” to determine whether other flights from China have a large number of Wuhan passengers and may consider expanding their approach.

“There seem to be 160 flights a week from China, and flights from China could obviously also be through other ports, so this is a very complicated process,” said Prof. Murphy on Tuesday morning.

He said information is available at all other ports of entry and specific communications are being made with Chinese media to target the Chinese-speaking population.

The chief doctor said previous evidence – “certainly our evidence of the flu pandemic” – suggests that border temperature scanning is ineffective.

“It has overlooked a large number of cases … it creates a false sense of security, it is not an effective public health mechanism,” he said.

“We held a meeting with all of our high-level health professionals yesterday and do not believe that this is an appropriate and helpful measure.”

Australia has a large number of international travelers from Wuhan and all over China. However, it has not yet been confirmed that international travelers have this corona virus in Australia.

“We are a very well prepared country to deal with a new and emerging infectious disease,” said Prof. Murphy.

However, he said it is important to remember border controls as the incubation period is likely to be a week.

“It’s about identifying those at high risk and ensuring that those at high risk know about it and know how to get medical help,” said Prof. Murphy.

“There is no way to prevent this from happening as it grows. We have to respond as always.”

He said the health department is working with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade to consider updating the travel advice.

SCHEDULE OF NEW CORONAVIRUS DISTRIBUTION

• Alarm triggered

On December 31, 2019, the Chinese authorities informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about a number of pneumonia cases in Wuhan, a city of 11 million people.

Patients are quarantined and identification of the source of pneumonia begins.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identify a fish market that is believed to be the center of the outbreak. It will be closed on January 1st, 2020.

• New corona virus

On January 9, the WHO announced that the Wuhan outbreak was caused by a previously unknown type of coronavirus, which is a broad family of colds to more serious diseases such as SARS.

To date, 59 people have been infected, seven of whom are in serious condition, according to an official toll booth.

• First death

Chinese health officials say a first person died of the virus on January 11. They reduce the number of sick people to 41.

• Spreads beyond China

According to the WHO, the virus spreads beyond the borders of China for the first time on January 13. The victim is a Chinese woman who was diagnosed with mild pneumonia and who returned from a trip to Wuhan.

According to China’s Health Commission, no person-to-person transmission of the virus behind the Wuhan outbreak was confirmed on January 15, but the possibility “cannot be excluded”.

The next day in Japan, a first case of the virus is confirmed in someone who was in Wuhan in early January.

• US checks

Authorities say that a second person, a 69-year-old man, dies on January 17 in Wuhan.

The same day, the CDC announces that it will investigate passengers arriving from Wuhan at three airports: San Francisco, New York’s JFK, and Los Angeles.

• Human-to-human transmission confirmed

A third death and more than 100 new cases will be announced in China on January 20, giving cause for concern before the annual New Year celebration, which begins on January 25 and brings hundreds of millions of Chinese to travel across the country.

The virus is common in Beijing in the north, Shanghai in the east and Shenzhen in the south. More than 200 cases have been registered. The virus is also found in South Korea by a Chinese person who came from Wuhan by plane.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said in his first public comment on the outbreak that the virus needs to be “decisively contained”.

Human-to-human transmission is “positive,” a top Chinese infectious disease expert, Zhong Nanshan, told CCTV.

– With wires

