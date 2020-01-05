advertisement

A group representing asylum seekers rejected the suggestion of staging a video with a room with 10 beds and no windows in an emergency center for direct care.

The video, which was released on social media on Friday night, was recorded at the East End Hotel in Portarlington.

In a statement on Saturday evening, the Justice Department said the video “appears to have been staged”.

Several video clips from the room showed a row of beds together, a fire alarm that didn’t seem to be working, and a loose electrical wire hanging from the ceiling.

On Sunday evening, the Irish Asylum Seekers Movement (MASI) rejected the proposal to stage the video and criticized the department and hotel management.

“We are appalled by the behavior of both the Department of Justice and Equality and management at the East End Hotel, which claimed that the 10 beds in the room were staged by asylum seekers,” it said.

Independent investigation wanted

The group said it had reported the matter to the local fire protection officer and would write to the Ombudsman to request an independent investigation into the overcrowding of emergency shelters and direct care centers.

Recordings taken at the East End Hotel, Co Laois, which have been reserved for asylum seekers since May 2019, were posted on social media on Friday evening.

“We are deeply concerned about the indifferent attitude of the Ministry of Justice and Equality in dealing with this matter.”

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan said he was “concerned about the content” of the footage from the property. “I asked the relevant authorities for a report on the subject,” he said in a post on Friday.

However, a spokesman for the Department of Justice later said that the “footage in circulation appears to have been staged”.

“Hotel management told the department that a number of residents moved from their assigned rooms to the room shown in the video last night,” the spokesman said.

The video “does not represent the reality” of the conditions in the property and “the residents were asked to return to their assigned rooms,” he said.

Agreements “misrepresented”

“Similar claims were made last fall regarding hotel accommodation, and later departmental inspections confirmed that hotel accommodation arrangements had been misrepresented in a staged video at that time,” he added.

According to a spokesman, 71 asylum seekers live in 19 emergency rooms at the East End Hotel, with no more than six people in one bedroom.

The ministry has tried to place asylum seekers in shelters, such as former hotels, to reduce pressure on the direct care system.

Direct care, the system of centers for asylum seekers, has been under-utilized real estate crisis in recent months due to the increased number of asylum seekers in Ireland and the difficulties faced by asylum-seekers who are leaving direct care due to the large scale.

