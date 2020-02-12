advertisement

Animal lover Fife hopes to reunite family with precious memory after finding 51-year-old alliance in a pile of sick cats.

Bethan Stewart was ready to give Baloo, the family pet, a bandage when he lifted his breakfast mouse all over the kitchen floor.

But her anger turned to astonishment when she noticed a spark of gold among the vomit, bones and fur.

She chose the ring, polished it and discovered the initials LLP & PRDH and a date, March 6, 1968, engraved around the inside.

Bethan, who lives in Maryburgh near Kelty, doesn’t know where her mysterious moggy picked up the small 9-carat group, but she hopes Courier readers can help her get it back to its owner.

“At first, I was annoyed with Baloo for making the mess, but when I went to clean it, I saw the gold wedding ring and I couldn’t believe my eyes,” said the 28-year-old mother. years.

“I called my husband Barry at work to tell him about the discovery and at first he thought I was liquidating him.

“The ring was quite tarnished but once cleaned, it’s really a beautiful thing. The date would make the one who belonged to the ring at least in the 70s today and I’m just desperate to solve the mystery of who the couple were.

“There can be nothing more personal than an alliance, so we would like to reunite it with the owners or the family.”

Bethan thinks Baloo may have found the ring in the nearby forest while searching for prey, but that’s where his trail is dry.

“We have checked with all of the neighbors to see if they can light up the initials, but we are no closer to finding out who the couple is,” she added.

“I just hope that the initials or the date will trigger someone’s memory or alert someone to come forward.”

“It would be nice to know more about who the couple was, but more importantly to reunite them with such a personal and poignant object.”

Bethan has stated that she will deliver the ring to Cowdenbeath Police Station and appeal to anyone who may have lost it, or admit that the registration is presented.

