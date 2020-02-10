advertisement

The Met Office has forecast widespread snowfall in Tayside and Fife after extending its weather warning.

The Courier reported last week that “heavy snowfall” would follow Storm Ciara in Tayside and issued a yellow weather warning for the western parts of our region for Monday and early Tuesday.

This warning has now been extended to both geography and time scale, with all of Perthshire, Dundee and parts of Angus and Fife all under a yellow weather warning for wind and snow until ” at 11.59pm on Tuesday 11 February.

The Met Office has also released a video, predicting where the snow will hit, which can be viewed above this article.

The updated weather alert indicates that heavy snow and strong winds will combine to disrupt travel, especially on higher roads.

Frequent and heavy snow showers will affect the region Monday and Tuesday, the statement said.

The warning adds: “Snow showers will occur mainly on the heights, giving slight accumulations of 1 to 3 cm above 150 meters and 5 to 10 cm above 300 meters.

“The snow will gradually accumulate and in some places, accumulations of more than 20 cm are possible Tuesday evening on the highest roads in Scotland.

“The depth of the snow level will vary throughout the period, but it is likely that any accumulation of snow at low levels will only be temporary.

“Strong winds, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph, will sometimes lead to blizzard conditions and a considerable drift of snow lying on high ground. Icy surfaces are likely to occur, especially Monday evening to Tuesday morning.

“Frequent lightning strikes are also possible, possibly resulting in power outages.”

Another yellow weather warning was issued Wednesday morning for snow and ice, covering areas west of Perth.

The area covered by the Met Office snow and ice warning Tuesday and Wednesday.

He said, “More snow showers are likely on Wednesday morning. These are likely to cause new accumulations of a few cm of snow on the ground above about 150 meters.

“Any accumulation of snow on lower ground is likely to be temporary. Icy surfaces will be an additional hazard. “

The warnings follow a weekend of disruption after Storm Ciara brought heavy rain and wind to Tayside and Fife.

In Perth, revelers were “millimeters” from death when the roof of the popular pub The Venue collapsed, sending pieces of masonry to the sidewalk below. The video is below.

In Dundee, emergency teams were mobilized to deal with the severe flooding on Riverside Drive on Sunday afternoon as the Tay River overflowed at high tide.

The video is below.

The roof of the hall exploded, the roads were flooded and the trees felled as the Ciara storm hit Fife

