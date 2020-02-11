advertisement

As forecasters predict that 30C summer days may soon become the norm in Scotland, not everyone is afraid of the potential impact of the climate.

Analysis of UK climate projections by Met Office staff and researchers from the universities of Edinburgh and Oxford indicates a substantial increase in the likelihood that Scottish summers will be similar to the mid-year heatwave of 2018 , by 2050.

This could mean that summer days of 86F (30C) are becoming the norm.

Among the readers surveyed by The Courier, 58% thought it would be a good thing, citing a more pleasant climate and the possibility of growing different products.

We followed this up by asking people in downtown Dundee what they thought of this prospect, and the responses were also mixed.

A video of people’s responses can be found above this article.

Lana Coffey, retired from Dundee: “It is still (hot) over London and the south of England, the weather is good and we are still close to freezing here.”

Delivery driver Alan Wiley: “It’s okay for us because we’re cold enough.”

John Dunbar, Dundee bus driver: “It must be a good thing, right, cheer up everyone, everyone likes a little sunshine.”

Dundee pensioner: “We warm up, but I really appreciate it.”

The increase in greenhouse gases emitted worldwide is linked to climate change.

Francis, a student at Dundee: “This is due to global warming, people who deny global warming and willingly ignore the fact are hurting everyone.”

In the midst of a global climate emergency, what will a carbon neutral life look like in 2045?

