advertisement

A section of the Broughty Ferry breakwater collapsed, leaving the road exposed.

The incident, which took place in the early hours of the morning, forced the closure of Douglas Terrace west of Home Street.

The breakwater collapsed at Broughty Ferry.

advertisement

The pothole that appeared on Douglas Terrace.

Part of the road has given way to the rubble and debris from the collapsed dyke scattered in the harbor below.

Dundee City Council erected barriers around the affected stretch of road.

However, there is concern that the rising tide could cause further damage within hours.

Local resident Professor Stephen Partridge said he was not surprised at the extent of the damage from the Ciara storm, which struck Broughty Ferry this weekend.

He added, “Watching the storm on Sunday, I’m not surprised to see damage like this appear. To see him undermining the road like that is a surprise.

“The storm, the breaking waves came just over the road and into the gardens.”

Repairs have been made to the dike frequently in recent years after small areas of damage have occurred.

More soon.

advertisement