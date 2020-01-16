advertisement

A liquor driver and a killer convicted of running away from the police while dragging a police officer to the ground was imprisoned for two years.

Shane Seale was found guilty by his own on-board camera images, which recorded him saying to the police, “I’m not going to get up this evening.”

A drunk convicted killer, 47, accelerated to 108 mph after dragging a PC woman along the ground on the Perthshire road

The Perth Sheriff’s Court has been told that his actions will have “catastrophic” ripple effects on others, including the employees of his removal company, which now faces an uncertain future.

A dramatic video released during Wednesday’s hearing was filmed when the 47-year-old man – who was convicted of homicide – was arrested by police in Auchterarder.

Six times the drunk driving limit, he is heard arguing with officers who repeatedly ask him to turn off the engine and hand over his keys.

In a muddled speech, he said to them, “Come on guys, are you serious? I did nothing wrong. Leave me alone. I sleep in the car. “

One of the police asked him if he was sleeping in the car, so why did he put on his seat belt?

After switching off the engine, he turns it on again and accelerates, driving the PC Katherine Knox for around 20 meters.

His cry was videotaped, while another officer uses a stick to break the windshield.

The video continues as Seale travels to his home in Kippen, reaching speeds of 108 mph on dark country roads.

Lawyer Paul Ralph told the court, “I don’t want to minimize the offenses in any way, but it is unusual for his lordship to comment on the accused during the commission of the offenses.

“We hear him say,” I’m not getting up tonight, “and that really sums up what happened, and tells us everything we need to know about his thinking that night.”

The court learned that Seale intended to sleep in his Vauxhall Astra after an evening with his partner.

“He was approached by the police and took the wrong end of the stick,” said Ralph. “He thought he was in trouble and it was just going to get worse.

“When he left, there was no attempt to injure the police.”

© Google

The A9 near Auchterarder.

Seale, of The Old Nursery, Kippen, admitted driving guilty and recklessly while training PC Knox along his injury on December 1, 2018.

He also admitted to driving dangerously and at excessive speed towards PCs Dianne Todd and Mandy Shepherd and forcing them to jump out of his way.

He admitted to driving with a broken windshield when it was dark and when he was heavily under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told Seale, “These are serious offenses. Fortunately, an officer was dragged to the ground for a short time, which caused her injuries – although she was much less injured than it could have been.

“In my opinion, custody is inevitable.”

Seales was imprisoned for 24 months and prohibited from driving for three years.

