The Last of Us’ studio in no rush to release third game

Neil Druckmann has said that Naughty Dog may never produce a game in the series again.

One of the developers of ‘The Last of Us’ series and the HBO TV series, Neil Druckmann, said in an interview with BuzzFeed that he is in no rush to release a third game.

In fact, Druckmann says that just as the company is not planning to release a new ‘Uncharted’, it may do the same with ‘The Last of Us’.

The Naughty Dog producer mentioned that a third title in ‘The Last of Us’ series will only be given the ‘green light’ if a good story is found that motivates the team to launch into a new title.

“I know there are a lot of people wondering about ‘The Last of Us Part 3’ and whether or not it will be developed. All I can say is that at Naughty Dog, we are very, very privileged that our publisher is Sony – which means Sony funds our games, supports us and we are owned by Sony,” Druckmann noted.

The producer also said that the third title will have to have “this universal message and statement about love”, just like the first two games. “If we can’t come up with something, we have a very strong ending with Part 2 and that will be the end,” Druckmann said.