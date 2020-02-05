advertisement

A motorist captured on film what he believed to be a “burning meteor” crashing on the ground in Fife.

Crail resident Matt Perry witnessed a “bright, burning light” falling from the sky south of Boarhills in Fife on his way home along the A917 late Monday evening.

The “bright and burning light” in the night sky, filmed from Fife.

advertisement

The incident, which was captured on Mr. Perry’s dashcam at 11:34 p.m., clearly shows a light appearing before hitting the ground.

It was thought that it could be linked to a racing car – a bright meteor that explodes in the atmosphere, which was captured four minutes earlier the same evening, falling on the ground in Derby.

Mr Perry said that the time of the Fife imagery was also correlated with similar sightings elsewhere in the UK that night.

“I first noticed the light in the corner of my eye when I got home Monday night,” said Perry.

“It became brighter, lighting up the sky for a brief period of time when it lowered and I and my partner who was also in the vehicle at the time saw it clearly.

“We both said” wow “when we checked the dashcam footage when we got home and immediately thought we must have caught a meteor in flames.

“I then saw the reports and the footage of a similar incident in England and realized that it was around the same time.

“It is incredible, considering our observation 400 miles from Derby.

“We have since seen reports of similar sightings in West Lothian and we even have a friend north of Inverness who witnessed something similar at the same time on Monday.”

advertisement