An old building for a junior soccer club in Fife was destroyed after a fire broke out at the site on Monday evening.

Three firefighters, equipped with specialized breathing apparatus and cutting equipment, fought for more than three and a half hours to control the fire in the old building of the Rosyth Juniors Football Club.

Three crews were dispatched from Dunfermline station.

Strong winds hindered operations following a fire that broke out in the club’s old locker rooms.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesperson said, “We received an alert at 9:06 p.m. Monday, February 3, about a fire in the old Rosyth Football Club building on the A985 in Rosyth.

Three crews, all from Dunfermline station, were dispatched and upon arrival found the old cloakroom on fire.

“The crews using a breathing apparatus finally put out the fire at 11:40 p.m. and remained on the scene sinking until 12:58 p.m. before returning to the station.”

The building has remained unused since the club moved from the site in 2017.

