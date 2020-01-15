advertisement

SeeDundee’s Big Weekend Giveaway is back – come in now!



Who remembers the SeeDundee Big Weekend Giveaway (2019 edition)? Places to eat. Where to drink. Places to stay. Incredible prices. Everything is free for a lucky winner. We had hundreds of

V&A Dundee nominated for European Museum of the Year award



V&A Dundee has been nominated for one of the most prestigious cultural awards in the world. The first Scottish Design Museum has been selected for the European Museum of the Year Award 2020.

SPONSORED: The SeeDundee guide to where to eat, drink and shop in Dundee’s vibrant West Port



A neighborhood in the city appreciated by locals and visitors alike, we’re profiling some of the best places to eat, drink and shop in trendy West Port

Trainspotting 2 director Garry hopes to discover Dundee’s acting talent for new film



A director who worked behind the scenes at T2 Trainspotting uses novice Dundonian actors to help create an authentic representation of the city. Garry Fraser, who worked alongside the director

