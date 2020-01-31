advertisement

Boris Johnson has promised an era of “national renewal” before the UK’s official exit from the European Union tonight.

After almost half a century of membership and three and a half years after a referendum in which voters chose to leave the bloc from 52% to 48%, the United Kingdom will leave the EU at 11 p.m.

However, little will change immediately, with the UK entering a “transition period”.

advertisement

Most EU laws will remain in force – including the free movement of people – until the end of December, when the UK aims to conclude a permanent free trade agreement with the EU.

Johnson, speaking tonight in a prerecorded message from Downing Street, spoke of his ambition to “bring the country together and move us forward.”

“It is the moment when dawn rises and the curtain rises on a new act in our great national drama,” he said.

The Prime Minister pledged to use “regained sovereignty” to bring about the changes for which the people voted.

“Whether by controlling immigration or creating free ports or freeing up our fishing industry or concluding free trade agreements,” he said.

He added: “It is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your chances in life – your family’s chances – depend on the part of the country in which you grow up.

“This is the time when we really start to unite and level up. Defeat crime, transform our NHS, and with a better education, with superb technology and with the greatest renewal of our infrastructure since the Victorians.

“We will spread hope and opportunity in all parts of the UK” – Boris Johnson

The message came after Johnson and his ministers held a symbolic cabinet meeting in Sunderland this strongly pro-departure this afternoon, marking the role of the city as the first place to declare its outcome on the night of the referendum. 2016 on the EU.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the government would start seriously to conclude a Canadian-style free trade agreement with the EU.

Boris Johnson Chairs Cabinet Meeting at National Glass Center, University of Sunderland

Perhaps in anticipation of these negotiations, the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, warned this afternoon that the UK’s access to EU markets would be more restricted in the future.

“The more the United Kingdom deviates from EU standards, the less it will have access to the single market,” he said at a press conference in Brussels.

“We want to have the best possible relationship with the UK, but it will never be as good as membership,” added European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Analysis: Boris Johnson channels 90s New Labor

Labor leader Tony Blair and ghost chancellor Gordon Brown in 1997

Boris Johnson’s words could have been directly extracted from a speech by Tony Blair in 1997.

His statement that a “new dawn is breaking” across the country and his promises to improve life chances, crack down on crime and invest in NHS and education are all spikes for the New Labor.

And what else has New Labor done? Discipline of the message. Ministers received daily texts from Dr. Spin Alastair Campbell telling them which line they should take on a given issue.

Mr. Johnson’s scenario is well repeated and was effectively deployed during the 2016 referendum campaign, his race for the leadership of the Conservatives and the December elections. Simple and effective, a promise of “highlands of the sun” after Brexit.

Unlike Mr. Blair, however, who worked for many years in the opposition to develop policy, Mr. Johnson has been a member of the government for the past five years and has been part of the Conservative administrations that suppressed police and nurses that he now promises to rehire.

Sound clips are easy, delivery is difficult. Johnson nodded about it in his speech tonight when he said revealingly that Brexit was “not an end but a start” and that there could be “bumps on the road”.

The Prime Minister hopes that there will not be many bumps, because after the symbolism of this evening has faded, the pressure will really be on the Conservatives to start honoring some of the ambitious commitments that have been made.

advertisement