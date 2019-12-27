advertisement

Jennifer Lopez is five days away from a new one 2020 it starts with a very special event. A project that is taking part for the first time and that will mark a before and after in the career of the New York singer.

The Bronx diva will perform during the group’s break Super bowl Finale that takes place on February 2nd, It will take place in the Hard Rock from Miami, And will not act alone.

The Colombian singer Shakira will accompany her on stage in a performance that will go down in history forever. And that will give a lot to tell in the coming months. Especially among the followers of one and the other.

It was always said that there was some rivalry between the two singers. Especially since JLo made fun of Gerard Piqués Partners on social media with a video that went around the world.

resentment

It happened after that World Cup in Brazil, in which Jennifer performed at the graduation ceremony and said that she had done reproduction, Then a comment appeared on the net in which Shakira allegedly criticized Lopez Performance, noticed that she had done better at that 2010 World Cup in South Africa,

Shortly afterwards, they learned that the message was a forgery, but it was late. Jennifer Lopez had already answered. And he did it with this video that he made fun of Shakira imitates his tone and hip movements.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3spKAkpIss [/ embed]

A video that shouldn’t have been made Shakira Very funny, which has one of his distinguishing features in the hip movement.

Jennifer Lopez ‘bomb video

But be careful, because here Jennifer will compete a lot. And the following video just needs to be watched to ensure that there is a duel with hip movements on stage.

