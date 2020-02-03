advertisement

A Harry Potter villain was caught on video surveillance graffiti on the wall of a Perth pub.

Joshua Herdman, who plays Gregory Goyle in the hit series, was in town with his Slytherin sidekick Vincent Crabbe when he was spotted doodling outside of Auld Hoose’s town.

Owner Mark O’Callaghan said he was amazed to find out who was responsible for marking his establishment.

© DC Thomson

Mark O’Callaghan, owner of The Auld Hoose, South Street, Perth

Herdman and co-star Jamie Waylett, who embody the minions of Draco Malfoy, the Harry Potter rival at Hogwarts, were in Fair City for an evening of witchcraft and witchcraft.

Families lined up for selfies with the couple – and Percy Weasley actor Chris Rankin – at the city’s hugely popular Riverside Light Nights celebrations.

© Provided

Pictured: Joshua Herdman scribbles his label on the pub sign

The couple were then spotted having a drink at the Auld Hoose pub on South Street.

O’Callaghan said, “I had planned to go to the Nights of Light to get their autograph, but I couldn’t.

“Later, I got a call from the pub to tell me that Crabbe and Goyle were there. I asked if someone could get a picture of them hanging on the wall, but they had been drinking a bit and the staff wouldn’t ask. “

© DC Thomson

Josh Herdman and Jamie Waylett at the Light Nights event.

O’Callaghan said, “I got to work the next morning and saw that someone had written graffiti in two places outside the pub.”

The labels, written in white marker, appeared to read “Lurch” and “Bully”.

“I was really angry. I posted a message on Facebook asking these idiots to know that there was a CCTV camera pointed directly at them.

“I didn’t get a chance to watch the video surveillance until Friday morning. I couldn’t believe who it was. I just thought: surely not.”

O’Callaghan says the footage clearly shows Herdman, alone, writing on the pub sign. He was seen earlier standing outside with Waylett smoking a cigarette.

“I will not report this to the police,” he said. “I was annoyed at the time, but I can see the funny side. It left no damage and the labels peeled off quite easily.

“It’s funny to think people were lining up to pay £ 5 to see them and get their autograph, and I got mine for free.”

A similar label appeared on the door of the nearby hair salon Sweeney Todd.

O’Callaghan said, “People say I should complain to the board because they organize the Light Nights.

“I have no intention of doing that. These events are fantastic for the city. It’s great to see the place so busy.”

Herdman was made aware of the CCTV footage and invited to comment.

