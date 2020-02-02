advertisement

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida – Here, where Steve Young led the 49ers to victory 25 years ago, history didn’t repeat itself in favor of the 49ers on Sunday night.

Instead, they have lost a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance, and coach Kyle Shanahan has to fight again with a head start when the Lombardi Trophy is in sight.

The 49ers took a 10 point lead in the fourth quarter and lost 31:20 to the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium.

So much for winning a Lombardi trophy on the same field where the 49ers had won their last one with Young a quarter of a century ago, and where Joe Montana did so excitingly for the 1988 49ers.

The 49ers’ search for six championships under Shanahan will continue into the fourth year. Shanahan arrived freshly in 2017 after a loss in the Super Bowl, in which the Atlanta Falcons took the lead as an offensive coordinator with 28: 3.

The 49ers failed to defend a 20-10 lead in the last 6 1/2 minutes, falling victim to the majestic arm of Patrick Mahomes.

After Mahomes dropped a 44-yard bomb on Tyreek Hill, touchdowns followed against Travis Kelce (1 yard) and Sammy Watkins (5 yards). This left the 49ers only 2 minutes and 44 seconds to try their fifth comeback win in the fourth quarter of this season behind Jimmy Garoppolo.

After Richie James’ weak return to kick-off, Garoppolo started at 15: the 49ers came into midfield, followed by George Kittle (8 yards) and Kendrick Bourne (16 yards). Three imperfections followed and then a fourth sack from Frank Clark came.

The result was decided at that time. The Chiefs then rubbed it in, first with a 38-yard touchdown by Damien Williams and a last-minute interception of a Garoppolo bomb.

The 49ers had won their first five Super Bowl games (1981, 1984, 88, 89 and 94) before falling 34:31 against the Baltimore Ravens seven years ago in the Super Bowl XLVII.

In contrast to this last Super Bowl run, it was surprising at least nationwide, since the 49ers had a 4-12 season behind them, started this season with 8: 0 and took the NFC’s No. 1 with a 13: 3 record ,

Mahomes finished 26-of-41 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions, while Garoppolo was 20-of-31 for 219 yards with one interception and two touchdowns.

Both Mahomes interceptions were made in the third quarter by Fred Warner and Tarvarius Moore. They seemed to be perfect roadblocks to defeat the Chiefs’ QB and last season’s NFL MVP. Instead, they were just harmless highlights.

They were part of an off-half bang-bang sequence that gave the Niners gang a 10-point lead that they would need for milking. After a successful field goal trip, Warner’s interception followed, followed by a Garoppolo ride, which culminated in a 1-yard touchdown run by Raheem Mostert with a lead of 20 to 10 m.

The Chiefs then drove into the 49ers ‘area, but then Mahomes did something he hadn’t done all season: throw a second interception, the Tarvarius Moore, out of the 49ers’ cent package that they rarely showed this season had.

A pressure surge after Nick Bosa forced a strip-sack fumble that the Chiefs had recovered forced Arik Armstead Mahomes into a third interception. The 49ers immediately got their boast back and defensive players ran 60 meters to the end zone to take a celebratory photo.

Previously, the 49ers had regained the lead (13:10) after half-time by using Robbie Gould’s 42-yard field goal to win a ride on a 5-of-5 pass from Garoppolo. This ride also included a 14-yard run by Deebo Samuel, who increased his game to 53 yards, most from a broad receiver in Super Bowl history.

Kyle Juszczyk pulled the 49ers into a 10:10 draw when his 16-yard touchdown catch ended an 80-yard ride with a seven-game cap before half-time. Juszczyk, a Pro Bowl full-back and underestimated receiver, caught the pass near his knees, turned, and shot 12 yards after the catch to score. The last 49er defender to score in a Super Bowl: William Floyd in the same field 25 years ago.

This game drive began with five consecutive runs after being intercepted on the previous trip. Garoppolo improved to 39-of-42 by 461 meters with three touchdown passes and no interruption of rides immediately after an interception this season. The trip was completed by Mostert (9, 11 yards), Samuel (16 yards) and Tevin Coleman (17 yards).

Just as fans were clamoring for a conservative end of the first half, Garoppolo Jeff Wilson found third and fifth places for a 20-yard win and then came to George Kittle at the Chiefs ’13 with a 42-yard cent just to see officials annul this bomb with a questionable offensive passport interference penalty six seconds before halftime.

Garoppolo threw the 49ers’ second ball away. Bashaud Breeland intercepted a desperate pass from Garoppolo trying to avoid pressure from Chris Jones and Mike Pennel. The Chiefs converted this sales into a field goal and a 10-3 lead.

In his first feat of the night, Moore broke up with a huge third-down pass to force the chiefs to make do with this field goal, rather than a second touchdown. Therefore, Kansas City led with 9:32 only with 10: 3 until the half-time broadcast of Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.

The bosses had only a 1: 6 draw before half-time, but a 2-2 draw (Damien Williams) led to the points in the first half.

The 49ers fell 3 yards out of 1 yard on a Mahomes option keeper. There were still 31 seconds in the first quarter. Two snapshots earlier, the chiefs pulled their field goal unit off the field and made it to a quarter-final. Damien Williams moved to fourth. Before that, Jimmie Ward did a touchdown save tackle of a scrambling mahome among the three, and although Ward needed medical attention after the fumble, he was back on the field for the next hit.

Gould’s 38-yard field goal at the opening of the 49ers had given them a Super Bowl lead in this field for the first time since their 1994 team won 25 years ago against the then San Diego Chargers.

Samuel made the 49ers’ first offensive highlight, running 32 yards to the Chiefs 40-yard line on the third snap of the 49ers. Interestingly, Jerry Rice caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Steve Young to trigger a runabout on the 49ers’ third goal in their last Super Bowl win 25 years ago.

Mahome’s first pass was distracted by Bosa to play a three-man opening series of the Chiefs. Last season’s NFL MVP was 12-of-18 in the first half for 104 yards. Earl Mitchell and DeForest Buckner shared the only sack of Mahomes in the first half and only paused when the Chiefs first landed.

After the Chiefs ‘triple debut, the 49ers avoided a disaster when Richie James Jr. struck the subsequent punt return, but made up for the mistake on the 49ers’ 18-yard line. Until then, he hadn’t fumbled any returns this season.

