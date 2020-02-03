advertisement

Novak Djokovic’s latest exploits at the Australian Open put him past Rafael Nadal in first place in the last ATP rankings released on Monday.

The Serb won his eighth Australian Open title on Sunday with a roller coaster defeat against Dominic Thiem in a four-hour marathon in Melbourne (6: 4, 4: 6, 2: 6, 6: 3, 6: 4).

His 17th Grand Slam title brought him second to Nadal and three to Roger Federer.

Djokovic now leads the ranking with 9,720 points, with Nadal falling behind with 9395 and Federer falling behind with 7,130.

Nadal was beaten in the quarter-finals by Thiem, who passed Federer in the semi-finals with Djokovic.

The biggest motor after the first Grand Slam of the season was the Australian Nick Kyrgios, who made up six places in 20th place in the fourth round.

Djokovic last attended the summit at the end of October.

ATP rankings on Monday, February 3rd

1.Novak Djokovic (SRB) 9720 points (+1)

2. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9395 (-1)

3. Roger Federer (SUI) 7130

4.Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7045 (+1)

5. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5960 (-1)

6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 4745

7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 3885

8. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2905

9.Gael Monfils (FRA) 2700 (+1)

10. David Goffin (BEL) 2555 (+1)

11. Fabio Fognini (ITA) 2400 (+1)

12.Roberto Bautista (ESP) 2360 (-3)

13. Stanislas Wawrinka (SUI) 2360 (+2)

14. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2220

15.Andrey Rublev (RUS) 2174 (+1)

16. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2120 (-3)

17. Karen Khachanov (RUS) 1995

18.John Isner (USA) 1940 (+1)

19.Benoit Paire (FRA) 1738 (+2)

20.Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 1690 (+6)

