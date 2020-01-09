advertisement

Martha Hunt is engaged to the photographer Jason McDonald. The 30-year-old Victoria’s Secret model shared the news with the world via her Instagram page. It should be noted that the couple have been together since 2015.

“I had a secret,” she wrote in the caption that she posted on social networks this Wednesday and in which she invented the engagement ring.

A publication that soon received many messages from fans and friends to congratulate the newlyweds, including model Sara Sampaio.

advertisement

In the stories Martha showed another picture in which the highlight goes back to the ring.

The marriage proposal was made on vacation on Harbor Island in the Bahamas.

Previous articleSo simple and yet so effective: Scarlett Johansson knows the secret of top stylingNext articleLeonardo DiCaprio helps to save people who have fallen from a yacht

He likes dogs, pizza and popcorn. Already a fan of Nintendo and Sony, but no longer throws anything today. He has worked on websites and magazines such as GameBlast, Nintendo World, Hero and Portal Pop, but is now exclusively dedicated to Spark Chronicles.

advertisement