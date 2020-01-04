advertisement

And Elsa Hosk, one of Victoria’s Secret’s angels, started the year with an unprecedented revelation for fans. The 31-year-old from Sweden has opened her heart via social networks to tell that she has been fighting alcoholism for a decade.

She remembered moving to New York to look for work at a time of great professional frustration, but the size of the city made her feel even more “lost”.

“New York was overwhelming and I got lost even more. It took me a while to realize that all of my problems started with me. I was clean and sober but found it alcoholic, ”she said.

However, Elsa Hosk was lucky enough to meet people who have changed their course: “I met great people and friends and slowly came back to me. I couldn’t imagine what would happen next. Words cannot express my gratitude. ”

After all, the model has left a message of empathy and compassion for those who are in difficult times. “If you fight and feel lost for some reason, that’s fine. I hope you will find the strength to keep going and be happy.”

