advertisement

Victoria is home to the country’s most confident young home buyers. 65 percent expect that they will move into a property in the next five years.

They are also most likely to expect help from mom and dad.

advertisement

This is the result of a new McCrindle Research survey, which shows that 57 percent of Sydneysiders aged 18 to 40 were confident that the market would trade during this period.

RELATED: Melbourne buyers are “priced in” in tiny blocks, as research shows

UDIA Awards environmental gong shows that sustainability is in demand

Here you will find the cheapest Geelong house and property offers

For Queenslanders in the same group, this was less than 45 percent.

But while the Victorians were more confident than the rest of the nation, almost one in five (19 percent) expected help from mom and dad – or had already asked for help.

In NSW it was 14 percent; Queenslanders were next with only one in 10 expected parental assistance.

The survey, commissioned by the new development giant Lendlease, included more than 1,000 Australians, including 262 from Victoria.

Nationwide, 80 percent of Australians between the ages of 18 and 40 still had the dream of having their own home – 49 percent believed they would gain a foothold in the market by 2025.

Tom Trevaskis, general manager of Lendlease Communities, said Victorian’s confidence was due to the pace at which Melbourne’s real estate market recovered after a downturn.

“The Victorian market is really positive about the prospects for price growth and rising auction rates,” said Trevaskis.

“There was very strong price growth, followed by a flat phase. Given the relative inflation rate (from 2017), the Victorians see this as a really good time to buy. “

A separate report from ME Bank, which states that 67 percent of Victorians believe that property prices will rise in 2020, suggests that the demand for property to buy is barely met.

The ME quarterly report on real estate sentiment 54 percent of the state’s potential home buyers believe that the selection of homes for sale is large enough.

Of the 1,000 respondents who took part in this survey, 230 were from Victoria.

ME’s general manager, Andrew Bartolo, said it was possible that rising prices could leave home buyers because they feared they would miss something.

“In the case of first-time buyers, the recent rebound in property prices has likely made them jump in as long as they can – as if” now or never “- and created a sense of FOMO,” said Bartolo.

However, Mr Trevaskis refused to let fear drive the market, arguing that most only wanted to benefit from a historically good value.

“They are not afraid to miss something, they see relative affordability,” said Trevaskis.

Most buyers in Victoria knew that prices in Melbourne had fallen in 2018 and early 2019.

While figures from the Real Estate Institute of Victoria show that the average home price in Melbourne has recently reached a new high of $ 850,000, there were still pockets in which not everything had been lost.

Those who are considering house and land packages are in a particularly good position, he added.

“Given that the inventory is on-site, the (house and property) prices are likely to hold in the short term,” said Trevaskis.

He anticipated that popular packages under $ 400,000 would still be available for some time, adding that major builders had noticed a surge in demand since the introduction of the first home security system earlier this year.

Mr. Trevaskis tipped the Melton and Wyndham corridors in the west and the Epping corridor in the north of Melbourne, as a majority of the demand is likely to be met by younger buyers – especially as new road and rail infrastructure came into play.

MORE: Melbourne’s cheapest rental market within 10 km of the city

The resale gain is twice that of Manningham and Whitehorse

Former Mildura brick factory that is building up for sale with great interest

advertisement