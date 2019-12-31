advertisement

Victorian postcodes dominate a national hit list of hot suburbs for real estate investments in 2020, selected by five leading real estate agents.

Approximately one third of the 150 Australian postal codes identified in independent magazines Your real estate investmentThe list of the best investment opportunities for 2020 is in Victoria.

They range from Blue Chip Albert Park and Brighton to cool inner-city locations like Collingwood and Brunswick to regional cities like Bendigo and Bairnsdale.

SEE THE FULL LIST BELOW

The list was compiled by Nerida Conisbee, chief economist at realestate.com.au, Simon Pressley, real estate analyst, Peter Koulizos from Adelaide University, Jeremy Sheppard, research director for Empower Wealth, and Michael Yardney, real estate strategist in the metropolis.

Suburbs had to meet various criteria to be selected by the experts, including the offer “competitive prices, either for the base of the people who approach them or compared to neighboring areas with a similar offer”.

They also had to be “desirable places to live” for the growing population to ensure continued demand from tenants and hunters. They also had to perform “planned, ongoing, or recently completed” infrastructure upgrades such as new roads or schools.

The panel also looked for regions with solid economies to support wage growth, paying attention to areas where the average household income increased.

Of the 49 Victorian suburbs mentioned, the magazine highlighted the “Bairnsdale trade center” in East Gippsland for its “affordable” homes (median $ 269,000) and units ($ 205,000), high rental yields of around 6 percent, and price growth potential ,

Another regional city, Bendigo, had “remarkable growth” of 6.2 percent through July, but still had an achievable average real estate price of $ 410,000.

Other professionals included “a busy business center and shopping district,” lifestyle benefits for families and professionals, solid 4.2 percent rental income, and “famous gold rush roots that continue to drive population growth.”

Hotspotting is the latest Cheapies with prospects: Regional Edition Bendigo has also been named one of the five buyers in the Australian regions who aim to be “one of the leading growth markets in Australia” in the new year.

In Melbourne, multicultural Brunswick was recognized as “an abundance” of first-class amenities.

Ms. Conisbee noted that there has been “huge popularity … among young people” in recent years.

“This leads to a lot of renovation, (plus) the area has great cafes and restaurants, is close to central Melbourne, and has easy access to a number of universities,” she said.

South Melbourne had been hit hard by the downturn. Prices fell 30 percent to a median of $ 1.175 million within two years, and auction clearance rates fell below 50 percent, Sheppard said.

However, this had shown “what buyers now consider to be bargains”, which, together with the small amount of available living space, has fueled the demand for a rapid recovery of the inner suburb.

The list also included 33 suburbs in New South Wales and 30 in Queensland, with the rest spread across South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Western Australia.

HOT VICTORIAN INVESTMENT SUBURBS FOR 2020

Albert Park

Albion

Alphington

Ashburton

Bairnsdale

balaclava

Bendigo

Bentleigh

Bentleigh East

Blackburn

Blackburn South

Braybrook

Brighton

Brunswick

Camberwell

Canterbury

Carlton

Carlton North

Carnegie

Caulfield South

Chadstone

Collingwood

Elsternwick

Eltham

Elwood

Fitzroy North

forested hill

Glen Iris

Hampton

hawthorn

Hawthorn East

Kensington

Kew

Maidstone

Malvern

Malvern East

Mildura

Northcote

Prahran

Richmond

Shepparton

South Melbourne

South Yarra

St. Kilda East

Surrey Hills

Warrnambool

Watsonia

Watsonia North

West Footscray

Source: Your investment property, suburbs selected by Nerida Conisbee from realestate.com.au, Simon Pressley from Propertyology, Peter Koulizos from the University of Adelaide, Jeremy Sheppard from Empower Wealth and Michael Yardney from Metropole Property Strategists

