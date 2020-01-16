advertisement

We have just entered a new decade that will undoubtedly bring new styles and trends in housing.

But sometimes there is nothing wrong with living in the past.

advertisement

There are some fantastic time capsules from different eras on the market across Victoria.

RELATED: Next Chapter for Legendary Victorian Listings of 2019



“Mini Melbourne” forecast for the outskirts in the 2020s

Melbourne market gallops into new decade

1890s

3832 CRESWICK-NEWSTEAD RD, ALLENDALE

Price Guide: $ 1.495 to $ 1.64 million

The charm of yesteryear hits you the moment you step through the door of this Victorian homestead with a large main entrance.

The five-bedroom home is filled to the brim with immaculate, centuries-old flourishes such as ornate fireplaces, metal print ceilings, ornate cornices and bay windows.

Well-tended gardens with well-tended hedges and an orchard, fenced paddocks and a dam fill the rest of the 8.3-hectare block.

Mark Nunn of Buxton Ballarat is responsible for the sale of the property, located 25 minutes north of Ballarat, with a target price of $ 1,495 to $ 1.64 million.

1920s

56 WILGAH ST, ST KILDA EAST

Price Guide: $ 2 to $ 2.2 million

This 1920s residence exudes art deco charm and has been recently refurbished while maintaining the original pressed ceilings, paneled walls and leaded windows.

The immaculate white interior of the three-bedroom house contrasts beautifully with dark herringbone floors.

And modern accents blend seamlessly into the elements of the old world – ideally in the kitchen with marble table tops, soft-closing drawers and Miele appliances made of stainless steel.

It can be obtained through Follet & Co’s Ryan Fisher at a suggested retail price of $ 2 to $ 2.2 million.

1950s

58 PRINCE CHARLES ST, CLAYTON

Price Guide: $ 1.15 to $ 1.25 million for the February 29 auction

With a red brick facade, a terracotta roof, a green kitchen, a carpeted living room and a Hill hoist in the backyard, this clayton pad dates from the 1950s.

According to Ray White Clayton, the time capsule has belonged to the same family since its construction seven decades ago.

The 720-square-meter property with a separate building, which houses a laundry, workshop, and garage, is scheduled for auction on February 29 for $ 1.15 to $ 1.25 million.

1970s

3090 GEMBROOK-LAUNCHING PLACE RD, GEMBROOK

Pride Guide: $ 720,000

This groovy Gembrook house looks like it has been in perfect condition since the 1970s – but there’s more to it than you think.

The owners Fiona Kozub and Lance Petrie have spent a decade restoring the brick house in the style of the 1970s.

It now has quirky wallpaper, a vinyl couch, a retro kitchen, and a swinging music studio.

“(We) spent years collecting a lot of stuff from flea markets,” said Ms. Kozub.

They sell the house through Ranges First National’s Mick Dolphin for $ 720,000 to “shake things up a bit”.

2020s

20 MONTFORD CLOSE, BLAIRGOWRIE

Price Guide: $ 4.2 million

This brand new building brings contemporary coastal chic to the market and impresses with a minimalist style with clear lines, high-quality surfaces and a restrained color scheme.

The floor plan is also super modern, with large open spaces and a seamless mix of indoor and outdoor areas.

A tennis court and pool complete the 2,929-square-meter property, built by contemporary construction company InForm and asking for $ 4.2 million via Peninsula Sotheby’s executive director Rob Curtain.

MORE: Top developer sells Melbourne CBD penthouse with private pool

Goldrausch returns to Bendigo in the race for the price record

“Cheapie” regional Victorian markets that should be on buyers’ radar in 2020

samantha.landy@news.com.au

advertisement