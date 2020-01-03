advertisement

Shoppers discover empty shelves in Woolworths and Cole’s stores across Melbourne as supermarket giants endeavor to donate important items to bushfire-hit communities.

South Morang’s Antonietta Sabatino noted that bottled water was scarce during two separate visits to supermarkets in the north of the city on Tuesday.

“I tried Woolworths and found that they don’t have 300 ml water bottles in stock. Then I tried Coles and they didn’t have any,” she said.

“I found it unusual, I have never seen it before, but then an employee informed me that the stock had” run out for a while “and would be distributed to the CFA.

“It is a wonderful act of community spirit.”

media_cameraSmoke from bushfires in East Gippsland makes the Melbourne skyline from Yarra Boulevard in Kew barely visible. Picture: Sarah Matray

Woolworths Operations Manager for Victoria and Tasmania Mike Carty said the initiative is part of a long-term partnership with the Salvation Army and S.T. A. N. D program (support from Australian natural disasters).

“We helped our partner The Salvation Army deliver 50 pallets of water for distribution to the CFA in the far east of Gippsland,” he said.

“We understand that this is a troubled time, and thank our customers for their patience as we cope with the increased demand for shops and negotiate road closures and changing weather conditions.”

Salvation Army Robert Champion said volunteers work “around the clock”.

He said 1.6 tons of bottled water were delivered on a police boat to 4,000 people stranded on a Mallacoota beach, while the Salvation Army also worked with the military to bring helicopter aid packages to isolated inland communities.

Mr. Champion also said that food and water will be delivered to the Melbourne Convention Center, where thousands of evacuees are expected to arrive on Saturday evening.

Coles also donated 1,033 boxes of groceries and essentials to Foodbank, which are then shipped by road and ocean to emergency rooms in Gippsland.

“Our volunteers are devastated, they are dog-tired, but they are still smiling,” said Champion.

“They have had stories of absolute trauma, but the way the community has responded has been excellent.”

