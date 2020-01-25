advertisement

Susie Edwards was on vacation in Perth when the phone calls started.

There was a fire. It was very bad. It was getting closer.

And then: “Your home is probably gone.”

“It was terrible,” Ms. Edwards told the Sunday Herald Sun.

“Your emotions were everywhere.

“I sure thought it was gone.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told it was safe.”

Ms. Edwards’ house, Buchan, is still standing, largely thanks to two comrades who hurried from house to house to put out fires that blazed as the fire burned.

media_cameraSusie Edward’s neighbors saved their house from the flames at the foot of the property in Buchan. Image: Alex Coppel.media_camera While Susie Edwards was in Perth, her neighbors Rick Hodge (left) and Greg Brick (right) saved their house from the flames at the foot of the property in Buchan. Picture: Alex Coppel.

The house of one of the men – Buchan Cave’s hotel owner Greg Brick – was destroyed in the same fire.

Mr. Brick didn’t know it was gone when he joined Rick Hodge, who lives on a hill across from Susie and her husband Darryl, just a few miles out of town.

“I think I was called by Leanne (Rick’s wife) and it sounded like she was running. I called Rick and he asked if I could come up. “

That was on December 30th around 9:30 p.m. Over the next few hours, he and Mr. Hodge went to three houses to put out fires before driving down the hill to Buchan to replenish water.

“Rick and I put out the fire in his place and then the cell phone rang and (a neighbor) was asked for a hand.”

media_cameraBuchan House destroyed by fire. Picture: David Crosling

On this property they saw how dangerous the flames were to the Edwards’ house.

At some point it came “from every direction” and they drove through fire walls to get water.

While they managed to save these houses, Mr. Bricks’ property went up in flames.

The next day his son was on the property with a friend. Access was so poor that they were away for several hours.

“He came back and said,” it’s all gone “and I said,” what’s all gone “? … he said,” it’s all gone, it’s all on the deck. “

Mr. Brick only saw it himself two days later and found that the area looked like a “bombing site”.

Mrs. Edwards told Herald Sun that she felt terrible when his home was lost.

“We weren’t there to defend ours, so I thought it would be safe … and they (the bricks) lost everything. When Rick called me to say we were fine, I told him , I don’t know how to thank you. “

Mr. Hodge said they would only do what any neighbor or friend would do.

“Everyone in Buchan really did the same thing.”

The couple worked in daylight until the immediate danger was over. Then Mr. Brick went to his pub to cook meals for the exhausted firefighters.

“When he went to bed, I did the dishes,” laughed Mr. Hodge.

The pub was destroyed by fire in 2014, but was rebuilt in 2016 after a remarkable crowdfunding effort by the community at $ 600,000.

,

