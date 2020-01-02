advertisement

The prime minister has confirmed that the number of people who have not been reported in Victoria’s bushfire-affected areas has increased to 28.

Two other people were confirmed dead and Prime Minister Daniel Andrews announced the state of the disaster late last night.

Mr. Andrews said the number of missing people is likely to change during the day as some people are found and other reports are created.

“We are very concerned about the safety and well-being of those who cannot be located,” he said.

“Some of those that were part of the original 17 were localized yesterday.”

ALPINE RESIDENTS MUST EVACUATE NOW

Andrews urged people in the six areas declared part of the disaster to leave the country and said it was an unprecedented disaster.

The counties of East Gippsland, Mansfield, Wellington, Wangaratta Rural, Towong, Alpine, Mount Buller, Mount Hotham and Mount Stirling Alpine Resorts were classified as vulnerable areas.

9 a.m. UPDATE from the State Control Center:

2 confirmed deaths

17 residents missing

49 fires

Burning 785,000 hectares

1000+ firefighters on duty

(39 U.S. firemen arrived yesterday. 71 more the next week)

TWO emergency alerts in the northeast

12 Watch & Act warnings # vicfires @theheraldsun

– Ian Royall (@IanRoyall) January 2, 2020

“We cannot guarantee your safety,” said Andrews.

“In these designated areas, these six local government areas, the alpine areas, and especially the fire protection zone, you have to go if you can.”

Police chief Graham Ashton said there is now an action plan that will take effect while the disaster is pending.

100,000 people are affected, including in larger cities such as Bright, Omeo and Mallacoota.

media_cameraEvacuees near Mallacoota on board one of the HMAS Choules landing craft for transfer to a naval ship during the evacuation.

Mallacoota EVACUATION

100 people were transported from the Bastion Point in Mallacoota when the city’s mass evacuation began.

The first two boats left the quay at 8:40 am and hundreds gather on the quay to leave all day.

The first evacuated people were families with young children and people with pets.

You will be taken to a smaller ship before the majority of the people are transferred to HMAS Choules.

Up to 50 people were also flown out yesterday.

media_cameraBeachers and holidaymakers have started evacuating Mallacoota by ship. Image: Darrian Traynor / Getty Images

TENSE DAYS AHEAD FOR BRIGHT

The alpine tourism Mecca Bright is practically closed as the residents relax for 48 hours.

Due to fears that two major fires could meet in the surrounding mountains in late Friday or Saturday and trigger a mega-fire, campers flocked to the area on Thursday.

Most visitors who stayed overnight started driving on the streets from 5 a.m. to leave the area. Worried roads to Bright would be closed today.

PRIME MINISTER RECEIVES A WARM WELCOME

The Prime Minister visited fire-damaged Cobargo in New South Wales and was greeted with unpleasant greetings by some locals.

Angry Cobargo residents set fire to the Prime Minister while visiting the region hit by the bushfire.

