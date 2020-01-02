advertisement

The city of Buchan, which was hit by the bushfires on Monday, is still isolated and without electricity.

Mike Cooper is one of the few residents who have access to a working mobile phone in Buchan.

The city has had neither electricity nor telephone reception since Monday.

“Everyone from Buchan is stranded right now,” he said.

“It’s chaos. Buchan is wiped out. “

Mr. Cooper said, “People are running out of supplies in the city,” but there were incredible friendly acts between the locals.

“The pub owner and his wife feed everyone even though they have lost their own home,” he said.

“They’ll still be soldiers and they’ll be able to feed everyone.”

A local Facebook page has been set up to share information with friends and family.

media_cameraFirefighters fought cruel flames in Buchan. Picture: Adam O’Halloran / Facebook

For some, it is the only way to tell loved ones that they are alive.

“The towers have to be high for people to communicate,” Cooper said.

“I don’t know what Telstra is doing, they need a kick in the ass.

“People cannot communicate with each other and there is more panic.

Mr. Cooper said the city was isolated due to the risk of tree falling on the only street in and out of the small community.

He said he slept the side door of his truck on the oval of the foot.

“People are there, we all band together to help each other.

“It’s not a good thing, but everyone is in a pretty good mood. What can you do?

“When everything was on fire, it was pretty hectic.

“If you live in the bush, that’s exactly what happens.”

The beloved great-grandfather Mick Roberts was found dead in his fire damage in Buchan on Wednesday morning.

His body was discovered by his nephew Jason, who brought the sad news to the family.

Mr. Roberts’ niece, Leah Parsons, told Herald Sun that her uncle had painted his house with two friends before the wildfire broke out.

“They ran into the river on the property, but they couldn’t get him to go,” she said.

“He said he had to go to the shed for a minute and they would never have seen him again.”

Mr Roberts was a rancher who loved his family and his farm, which was located on 450 acres of land on Sunny Point Road.

