Victoria’s strongest man will flex his muscles this Saturday to relieve the bushfire.

To celebrate the strong Geelong gym, which turns five, Vernon van Schalkwyk will try to drive a truck down Swanston Street and collect money for every meter walked.

Strong Geelong owner Tyson Morrissy hopes to raise at least $ 10,000 that day.

“We made sure part of Swanston Street was closed so Vernon could pull the truck and hopefully collect $ 1,000 a meter,” he said.

“It’s a good opportunity to show what we’re doing, and it’s for a good cause,” he said.

media_cameraStrong Geelong-Fitnessstudio organizes a fundraiser for bushfires, in which the strong Vernon van Schalkwyk will pull a fire engine. Picture: Alison Wynd

Mr. Van Schalkwyk, who regularly represents the Strong Geelong gym, had no problem using his skills for a good cause.

“The bush is very important to us, we go hiking and camping a lot, so it is very important to us,” he said.

Despite pulling the Harley Davidson truck at the Australian Strongmen Competition, Mr. van Schalkwyk admitted that he was nervous for the weekend.

“It’s the hardest one I’ve pulled up there,” he said.

“The heaviest was 16 tons, but I’m still not sure on the day the fire truck could have between eight and 22 tons.”

Mr. van Schalkwyk is expected to pull the truck 10m along Swanston St, but the Strong Geelong gym has praised a personal donation for every additional meter.

“I hope to pull at least 20m,” he said.

District 7 Operations Manager at Geelong City Fire Department Tony Field was enthusiastic about the support.

“All means will help those in need, so it’s good to see everyone doing their part,” said Field.

The fundraising event will take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. in the Strong Geelong Gym on Balliang Street in South Geelong.

Originally published as “Muscle up for Bushfire Fundraiser”

