advertisement

The greatest exodus in Victorian history has preceded the heatwave conditions that are now expected to trigger deadly bushfires in the east and northeast of the state.

Thousands of people left the fire zone yesterday and fled the predicted extreme conditions. Searing temperatures are forecast for today – 46 ° C in Wodonga, 44 ° C in Corryong and 40 ° C in Mallacoota.

Strong winds from north to northwest are expected to drive the fire fronts south, and some flames could even merge and intensify, threatening more communities.

advertisement

media_camera40C Temperatures are expected to fire fires in Mallacoota.

An afternoon wind change and even the possibility of a dry flash of lightning will only increase fears of further destruction and loss of life.

Almost 50 flames, many out of control, raged across the state last night.

Two people were declared dead in the flames of East Gippsland, and another 28 missing residents fear they could die.

The scale of the crisis escalated last night when state emergency management headquarters issued ten new evacuation orders – five in East Gippsland, four in the northeast and one near Portland in the southwest. There were four other emergency warnings and 15 instructions to observe and act.

Around 100,000 people have been told that they have to “leave” their homes to ensure their safety. These residents and tourists are located in six areas that have been classified as “catastrophic” for the first time in Victoria’s history. The areas are spread over large parts of East Gippsland, Mansfield, Wellington, Wangaratta, Towong and Alpine Shires.

media_cameraA burned-out car on a property in Sarsfield.media_cameraSarsfield resident Wayne Johnston inspects damage to his property.

A complete fire ban was announced today in the districts of Mallee, Northern Country, North Central, North East, East Gippsland, and West and South Gippsland.

Last night, many families with young children were preparing to depart Mallacoota after nearly 1200 people left the city by sea on the HMAS Choules and MV Sycamore naval vessels. The drive to Hastings in the southwest is expected to take 20 hours. The evacuees will disembark around noon today.

About 30 people, mostly sick and frail, had previously been brought from Mallacoota to Sale by helicopter.

A commercial supply ship, the Far Saracen, operated by Esso, has housed up to 30 sick and rescue workers from Mallacoota on board for three nights.

A second Esso ship, the Far Senator, has left Melbourne loaded with 30 pallets of food and water and is expected today in Mallacoota.

media_cameraHMAS Choules is sailing off the coast of Mallacoota to aid efforts to fight the bushfire. Image: AFP Photo / Royal Australian Navy / Helen Frankmedia_camera One of HMAS Choules’ landing craft sets off to take evacuees from Mallacoota Beach to the ship. AFP Photo / Royal Australian Navy / Helen Fran

The main routes to the east and northeast of Victoria were crowded with cars, caravans and boats yesterday as vacationers and locals alike followed the advice.

Civil Protection Commissioner Andrew Crisp warned that some fires could melt in the coming days, accelerating their power and danger.

MORE NEWS:



WOOD WORKER CALLED SECOND BUSHFIRE VICTIM

Up to 100,000 are said to have disappeared as tantrums in Victoria

CAMARADERIE A SILVER FOOD FROM FIRE-DAMAGED BUKAN

Police deputy commissioner Mick Grainger said the Victorians should be ready today. “These are undoubtedly bad circumstances,” he said.

Poor air quality became a problem for Victorians outside of the fire zone. Yesterday, eastern winds blew smoke into the Latrobe Valley, the metropolises of Melbourne and Geelong.

The EPA’s chief environmental scientist, Dr. Andrea Hinwood said people in areas with visible smoke should stay indoors whenever possible.

“The pollutants generated in cigarette smoke are exactly the same as in bush smoke, only in different proportions. It affects your health, especially if it lasts for a long period of time, ”said Dr. Hinwood.

ian.royall@news.com.au

advertisement