This hay wagon was such a delicious sight, starving cattle started eating it before it stopped.

The Need for Feed disaster relief was part of a police-led convoy that brought hay to hungry stocks affected by bush fires in East Gippsland on Wednesday.

It is a double strike for some people who previously needed help with the drought and have now been hit by the fires.

Need for Feed founder Graham Cockerell said the cattle have been hungry since a fire broke out in the Brodribb River area a week ago.

media_cameraThe Need For Feed team has arrived in Orbost. Picture: Alex Coppel

“The cattle up there had had nothing to eat until Sunday because the guy’s two hay sheds had burned down,” said Mr. Cockerell.

“All they had to eat was what was left of their pasture, just small bags of unburned grass.”

Mr. Cockerell said cattle are at risk of starvation.

“We would not like to go for a week (without food). They can survive but are at risk,” he said.

The trip on Wednesday included four trucks. It was part of a larger effort that included more than 70 vehicles on Sunday.

East Gippsland is an area known for Need for Feed.

“Some of the people we have drought relief for over the years have also been hit by fire,” said Cockerell.

Need for Feed has been an important supplier of emergency feed and transport for more than 10 years.

He said the public could help by donating food or money to fuel the drivers’ trucks.

Need for Feed began in December 2006 when Mr. Cockerell lent a hand to farmers who were hit by fire near Cowwarr and Toongabbie northeast of Traralgon.

He donated a truckload of hay that the local Lions Club distributed. When he realized that more help was needed and others gathered to help, Need for Feed was born.

To help or request support, visit needforfeed.org

,

