Warning: contains spoilers

Few shows have scared me as much as The Haunting of Hill House, a series that compares American Horror Story to a carefree watch.

Hill House was carefully worked out down to the last detail and made me feel like I was walking alone and with someone in an old Gothic mansion. And I loved every scary minute of it.

From ghouls lurking in the shadows to horrors that can take your breath away, Hill House takes the viewer’s understanding of terror and increases it even further. And it seems that the second season will be an even more extreme experience.

Victoria Pedretti, who played the unfortunate Nell, spoke to Nylon and explained what awaits viewers in season two. And – spoiler alert – it won’t plunge into cozy family sitcom territory.

The 24-year-old Pedretti, who has now made a name for herself as a two-time Love Quinn in You, told Nylon:

I am very excited about it. In some ways it is [more intense] than season one. It is his own business. Although it’s the second season of a show I’ve been to, almost everything is different.

Pedretti also gave some pointers to the new character she will be playing in the upcoming season – titled The Haunting of Bly Manor – a young governess named Dani.

Similar to the first season – which was based on Shirley Jackson’s classic novel – the next season will also come from literature and is loosely based on Henry James’ The Turning of the Screw. And anyone who is familiar with this uncanny novelty will know that the governess does not find it easy.

About the differences between Nell and Dani, Pedretti – who dyed her hair for the role honey blonde – said:

It is very different. nothing like [her character of season one] Nell. I don’t know why it’s so funny for me. I am not a blonde.

Interestingly, there are surprisingly similarities between Nell and You’s Love, even though Nell and Dani may be poles apart.

Both young widows, Nell and Love, are also sisters of a vulnerable twin brother with addiction problems. And the twin issue continues when we enter Bly Manor, with Dani taking care of a pair of creepy orphaned twins.

Bly Manor moves away from the hopelessly unfortunate Craine family saga and offers viewers a brand new narrative and character cast, albeit with some familiar faces.

This time the action is relocated to England, where Dani and her two young charges are terrorized by the spirits of a man and a woman in a remote country house.

Although an exact date is not yet known, Bly Manor is expected to be added to your Netflix account sometime in 2020.

But since Hill House landed in October 2018, many fans are confident that we could get season two either on or around Halloween. Bring tricks and goodies in abundance.

As excited as I am to return to this seriously ghostly universe, I will really need to build up my tolerance for horror in the coming months to deal with an even more “intense” offer …

