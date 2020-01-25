advertisement

In case you haven’t heard it yet, The Bachelor will bring the rest of Peter Weber’s attendees to Cleveland on Monday evening. This is the beginning of the international tour that goes with this show. During their stay, it only makes sense for some of them to visit a few sights – even the home of the Cleveland Browns.

At first glance, you can get an idea of ​​what’s coming – including a candidate in Victoria Paul who chooses not to take part in a football competition. She argues that her back is still bothering her and she doesn’t want to do anything that could endanger her own physical health. Since soccer isn’t exactly the safest sport ever, Victoria may make the most sensible decision in bachelor’s history. She goes through at least some of the appointment requests (the photo above is evidence), but then decides to sit on the sidelines. It’s not that someone who takes part will suddenly be so tempting, right?

For more The Bachelor Preview Content for the next new episode, Pay attention to what we have below! Remember after you have done that subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then check out our full series playlist.

advertisement

In addition, there seems to be an additional advantage that Victoria does not participate in some exercises: more time with Peter, where he massages her. She can build this relationship, although at the same time it is clear that some of the other women take note of it. Victoria will have to understand that despite the short-term gain in extra time with Peter, there will be women who are frustrated that she will be “rewarded” for not participating. (As I said, a big compliment to her that she didn’t want to hurt herself … but the other participants don’t see it that way.)

The bigger question we have is: Why is there this superphysical data in every season? What do we get from it? Oh yes, drama – that’s what this is about.

Similar news – Be sure to inform yourself about the new episode on Monday

Do you ever want to attend such an appointment? The bachelor?

Make sure you share it in the comments now! (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI-vbe4Yro0 (/ embed)

advertisement