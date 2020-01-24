advertisement

There’s a lot of drama going on in the new episode of “The Bachelor” on Monday night, and it looks more and more like Chase Rice is the focus. It doesn’t even matter if he is there for part of the drama!

If you haven’t seen a preview of what’s coming, you know it. Country singer and candidate Victoria Fuller has a romantic story that takes place in one of the most ridiculous ways possible. It’s clear that this whole situation was created by the producers – Chase didn’t know when he agreed that Victoria was a candidate. In the meantime, Victoria didn’t know he was going to be there either.

For more Bachelor Preview content in video form, Remember to read some of the latest discussions below! When you look at it, remember that this is also possible subscribe to to CarterMatt on YouTube and then visit our full show playlist.

advertisement

So who found out about Victoria and Chase? Alayah, who returns on Monday evening after being temporarily absent from the show. During her absence, she read some of the internet scuttlebutts and comes back to serve tea … which she gives to many other women around the house. Victoria confronts her with the topic of the sneak peek via Entertainment Weekly. She describes Alayah as manipulative, which she objects to before Victoria threatens to speak to Peter about it.

Even though we understand Victoria’s anger in this situation, we have to be honest – if we had found out that a bachelor candidate has a romantic story with the random country singer who shows up in a one-on-one interview, we feel like we’re tempted to tell everyone in the world. It’s just so crazy and absurd, even for a show like this. How often do you have to see something like this play? It certainly doesn’t happen too often.

Similar news – Be sure to receive more news on the dates mentioned in this episode

What do you think about this Victoria – Alayah dust removal?

Share this now in the comments below! In the meantime, also remember to be interested in other news in the series. (Photo: ABC, video about EW.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hI-vbe4Yro0 (/ embed)

advertisement