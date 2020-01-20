advertisement

When Walter Strauss, a certified bookkeeper – who, with his wife, had spent years creating a magazine with over a million subscribers – began having issues with numbers his family knew something was wrong.

“No one wanted to believe it, but something was not right,” says Strauss’ daughter, Helga. The family ended up moving back to Canada from the Bahamas to be closer to family. It wasn’t until a year later, in 2018, when Strauss received a formal diagnosis after a long process of tests.

So says dementia begins to appear in people, says Tara Speirs with the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C.

“All of us occasionally forget things,” she says, adding that it is a more important forgetfulness that can be indicative of illness. “[For example] the person who always starts his day making coffee and wakes up one morning [not knowing] how to work the coffee maker.”

Speirs facilitates a fitness and social program for people living with early-stage dementia and their care partners called Minds in Motion, where she met Strauss.

“When I approached Walter to be the campaign spokesman, he thought about it and the first thing he said to me was: Can I tell people I don’t want them to tell me to fight it? I just want to it’s me, ”Speirs says.

It’s one of the biggest messages that Strauss and Speirs want to share with the public during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month – simply because you’re diagnosed with the disease doesn’t mean you can’t live better.

Since diagnosing Strauss, he has developed an interest in music and even takes offline dance classes in addition to the Minds in Motion class. Helga has learned that she can’t correct Strauss when he forgets something and says it’s about “letting go and enjoying their time together.” “

One in four Canadians surveyed say they would feel ashamed or ashamed if they had dementia, this is what prompted the need for the new Alzheimer’s Association campaign: I live with dementia, let me help you understand.

Speirs explains that there are many types of dementia, but says that what they have in common is brain cells and neuropathies in people living with the disease, dying. The cause of dementia is unknown, with only a small proportion of the population diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, more than half a million people in Canada today live with dementia, with many more family members providing affected care as well. Research shows that in the next 12 years, nearly one million Canadians will live with dementia.

One of the biggest factors leading to stigmatization of dementia, Speirs says, is how isolating it can be after you are diagnosed. For the first half of the Minds in Motion class, a fitness instructor directs participants to 45 minutes of sedentary training, but the last 45 minutes are focused on connection.

Speirs leads the group in conversation focusing on the themes of the season, most recently the theme being how the winter was and the breaks during the participants’ youth. Another favorite is Bingo music from the 50’s.

“I’ve been doing this job for four years, and it’s really hard to see the disease progressing,” Spiers says. “It’s not a beautiful disease, and it’s a really cruel reality, so we just try to maintain quality of life for as long as possible because there is no cure.”

Minds in Motion has been completed by six recreation centers in Greater Victoria, for more information on the bit.ly/2FX5QgZ program visit.

The Alzheimer’s Society also offers many other support services for dementia survivors and their care partners, such as a field call system, a dementia-first hotline – which provides services in Cantonese, Pengua and Mandarin – along with support groups. For more information on the Society, visit alzheimer.ca/en/bc.

