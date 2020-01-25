advertisement

A man in Victoria has been confirmed to have the deadly corona virus and two men in NSW are likely to be victims as the outbreak spreads.

NSW Health informed reporters this afternoon of the two new “likely infections” and confirmed that another four people had been tested in NSW.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said this afternoon that a case of respiratory problems has been confirmed in a man who returned from China last week. He was in the country six days before the diagnosis was made.

This is the first confirmed case in Australia to investigate “about a dozen” nationwide, such as Queensland’s Health Board, Dr. Jeannette Young, suspected on Saturday.

“It’s an evolving number,” she told reporters at a press conference on Saturday afternoon.

“As a precaution, we will treat them as if they were confirmed cases.

“We still don’t understand the transmissibility of this virus,” said Young, noting that the treatment is symptomatic.

“If you develop a fever, cough, or shortness of breath, you should call your GP, discuss and your GP will refer you to the emergency room.”

The man with a confirmed diagnosis in Victoria is a Chinese citizen at the age of 50. He is in a stable condition at the Monash Medical Center in Clayton in the southeast of Melbourne.

The man flew China Southern Airlines flight CZ321 from Guangzhou, China to Melbourne on January 19 at 9:00 a.m.

Ms. Mikakos said there was no cause for concern to the community because the patient was isolated and there were no other suspected cases.

Victoria’s Acting Chief Health Officer, Dr. Angie Bone said the man was being cared for in a vacuum isolation room for a “type of pneumonia” expected from this type of coronavirus.

“China has helped us a lot to share the genome sequence so we have a very good test and can absolutely categorically judge whether this is the situation or not and that is the situation in this case.”

The man stayed with the family and wasn’t away, so the risk to the wider community was minimized, she added.

Australian chief physician Brendan Murphy said it is important that people who arrive from Wuhan and those who are in close contact with them pay attention to symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, vomiting and difficulty breathing.

“We don’t know exactly how long it takes for symptoms to appear after a person becomes infected, but there is an incubation period and some patients have very mild symptoms,” said Prof. Murphy.

In the meantime, the Department of State has raised overnight travel notices to Wuhan and Hubei provinces to “do not travel” while the disease is now classified as “pandemic potential”, which may improve border measures.

For those planning a trip to the region, the authorities suggested looking for the latest information on the Smart Traveler website.

Australia is the eleventh country to have a confirmed case worldwide, the authorities said.

NSW Health confirmed this morning that five people in the state are currently testing for coronavirus.

This figure does not include the two people who were evacuated from NSW yesterday or the child who was tested and evacuated overnight.

The child was hospitalized after landing in Sydney after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Health officials conducted an emergency response at Sydney Airport on Friday before midnight, when a team of medics in protective clothing took the child to the emergency room at the Sydney Children’s Hospital in Randwick as a precaution.

The child was later released with a clean health certificate.

Dr. Kerry Chant, chief health minister of NSW, said yesterday that the four patients were isolated and did not pose a risk of transmission of the virus, which infected 1287 people in China and killed 41 people so far.

NSW Health said yesterday that two suspected cases of coronavirus have been cleared up while the other two cases are still under investigation.

“We encourage people who have returned from Wuhan or have been in contact with confirmed cases in China or other countries to seek help if they develop symptoms of fever, sore throat, pneumonia, cough, or respiratory disease, symptoms of any kind,” said she.

Dr. Chant said the exam lasted about six hours, but that time frame would likely shrink in the future.

“It is important that we identify cases early,” she said.

Three international teams – including a team from the University of Queensland – work around the clock to develop a vaccine against the virus.

The four patients showed symptoms in Sydney hospitals.

None of the four were on a flight that arrived at Sydney Airport from Wuhan on Thursday. No passengers on this flight were sick when they arrived, the authorities confirmed.

Still, they may still feel uncomfortable in the coming week, Australia’s chief physician Professor Brendan Murphy said on Thursday.

Dr. Chant emphasized that there were no confirmed cases in NSW and the authorities would update the public if there were any.

Wuhan is the epicenter of the virus and outbound travel is now prohibited.

More than 800 people have been infected with the virus.

Health authorities remind people of the simple things they can do to reduce the risk of illness.

