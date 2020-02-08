advertisement

Everyone, from history buffs to Instagram fans, will enjoy the offer in the historic wooden town of Orbost.

Campsites on rivers and lakes, hiking and biking trails and picnic areas are plentiful in the region. However, there are also a variety of high quality accommodations.

The longest wooden rail bridge in Victoria is just outside of Orbost and is visible from the Princes Highway.

The spectacular wooden trestle viaduct was part of the railway line over the floodplains of the Snowy River and is a popular photo backdrop.

Despite the great attraction, visits to the Orbost region fell more than 90 percent as a result of the recent fires and retailers’ suffering, said Melissa Dooley of Slab Hut Visitor Information Center.

media_cameraThe Snowy Rail Bridge. Picture: Alex Coppel

“It is difficult for local businesses to continue without tourists,” she said. “They are counting on the tourist numbers to increase sharply at Easter so that they can survive the winter.”

The historic wood town, surrounded by dense scrubland, had to postpone the much anticipated competition for wood design due to bush fires. At the Orbost exhibition center, however, tourists can constantly admire some of the most beautiful woodwork in the country.

The selection of polished wood pieces, sculptures and works of art is just one thing you should admire in the village of Snowy River, which is known for its fresh country air and natural beauty.

Many of the locally made handicrafts on the exhibition grounds are for sale.

While some roads in the area are still closed, Ms. Dooley states that many hiking and driving trails are open and safe.

Orbost is a gateway to the bush and the beach, a short drive from the entrance to the coastal lakes, beautiful Marlo and the calm, pristine waters of Cape Conran.

The city itself can be explored in just a few hours with rented bicycles or on a gentle, self-guided hike.

In the Orbost indoor market, the custom has been slow for weeks.

Robert Gaudion is responsible for the sale of homemade products, from hand-knitted baby sweaters to soaps and jams to tea blends.

He prays that business will boom again as soon as the smoke has cleared and the fire hazard in the area has been completely eliminated.

