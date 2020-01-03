advertisement

There are now five emergency warnings and six further evacuation warnings across Victoria, as uncontrolled bush fires threaten to gain momentum due to the conditions that are likely to worsen today.

More than 50 flames remained out of control overnight as the predicted temperatures should reach 44 ° C.

Strong winds are also expected to melt out of control bushfires and threaten more lives and property.

Two people were declared dead at the Victoria bushfires, and 28 people are disregarded as concerns about their safety increase. Prime Minister Daniel Andrews declared the state disastrous this week and allowed the government to order evacuations in an area with 140,000 permanent residents and tens of thousands more vacationers.

“We are very concerned about the safety and well-being of those 28 who cannot be located,” said Andrews. “Some of the original 17 were found on Thursday.

“If you can go, you have to go.”

Emergency warnings have been issued for Berringama, Burrowye, Koelong, Lucyvale, Nariel Valley, Shelley and the surrounding communities in Victoria.

They are also current for Brumby, Cobberas and Deddick Valley as well as Suggan Buggan, Wulgulmerang and Wulgulmerang East. Further warnings are active for Bendoc, Bonang, Cabanandra, the Deddick Valley, the Delegates River, Dellicknora, Goongerah, Haydens Bog, Nurran, Roaring Camp and Tubbut as well as for Biggara, Tintaldra, Towong, Towong Upper, Walwa and the surrounding communities.

media_camera A state of emergency has been declared for both Victoria and NSW.

The Murray Valley Highway is closed in both directions as the fire risk increases. The weather conditions are predicted to be extreme.

They create conditions that, according to the CFA, “may not be viable”.

“You are in danger and must act immediately to survive. It is safest if you immediately seek protection in the house. It is too late to leave, ”said a CFA spokesman.

Victoria’s CFA reports that fire activity in the northwest of Angler’s Rest has “increased dramatically” and the front is moving towards Omeo, Dinner Plain and Cobungra.

The emergency warning has been extended to all of the following areas: fishing residue, Benambra, Bingo Munjie, Bingo Munjie North, Bundara, Cobungra, Dargo, Flour Sack, Glen Valley, Glen Wills, Hinnomunjie, Mayford, Nelse, Omeo, Omeo Valley, Shannonvale, Swifts Creek, Tongio and Wentworth.

The fire should hit the Omeo parish early in the morning.

“They are in danger and must act immediately to survive,” warned the CFA overnight.

“The safest option is to immediately seek protection indoors. It is too late to leave. “

Bruthen was one of several regions to issue evacuation notices overnight. The local fire department warned that she was unable to immediately help someone outside the city center.

In a Facebook post on Friday evening, the Bruthen Fire Department captain, James Nicholas said that CFA & DELWP fire fighting and asset protection equipment “will NOT be in Bruthen before about 8:00 PM. Saturday, 6 am to 8 am ”.

“Several fires in the region have led to reallocation of assets,” he wrote.

“Expect fire activity to the north. 4-5 a.m.

“Embers attack probably afterwards (sometimes unknown).”

The latest advice for residents is that they should go to the Sale Relief Center.

“We are physically unable to defend the community with the remaining assets,” continued the statement.

“That’s why you should go NOW.”

According to Nicholas, all fire extinguishers and all personnel are brought to the center of Bruthen to “defend critical infrastructures and keep them alive”.

“This will be based on the Bruthen Hall.

“Leave an aid center NOW and get out of town.

“This is not a decision that I wanted to make, but rather that I had to make. I encourage you to stick to it.

media_cameraBushfires continue to rage in several Australian states.

Friday was one of the largest evacuations in Australia’s history, with hot weather and strong winds expected to exacerbate the devastating wildfires across the country.

More than 200 fires burned and warnings of extreme danger this Saturday triggered mass evacuations. Traffic was blocked when people fled and firefighters accompanied evacuation convoys when fires threatened to block roads. Navy ships were called in to pluck hundreds of people from the beaches.

But not everyone in Mallacoota benefited from the help of the Defense Forces. Some of the most vulnerable people have been advised that they could not be evacuated.

Laura Freeman, 35, has vacationed in Mallacoota for over two decades. She lived in a caravan park with her husband and two children, ages 1 and 3, when the approaching fire kept her in the city.

In the terrible hours that followed, Ms. Freeman and her family saw the sky turn black and red. They spent some time protected in their car, but smoke came in and forced them out. Later, when she was stuck inside with dozens of others, she texted her mother and thought that they would not make it.

These conditions would obviously be difficult enough to endure as an adult, but Ms. Freeman and her husband also had to deal with the stress of keeping their children safe.

The arm of media_cameraLaura Freeman’s son was marked with a black pen in case they separated.

At the suggestion of the authorities, they wrote an emergency number with a black pen on the children’s arms if they were separated.

Ms. Freeman was relieved to hear the ADF was evacuating the city.

This relief was short-lived. At a community meeting on Thursday, her husband was told that the family could not ride the ADF because everyone on the ship had to climb a rope ladder – something the young children could not do.

In addition, removal from the air was not possible due to the weather conditions.

Ms. Freeman’s family was ultimately lucky when two privately owned luxury boats showed up to evacuate them on Thursday morning. They are safe and sound now, but without the generosity of these strangers they would still be stuck in Mallacoota.

She said the biggest disappointment was the lack of access to accurate information during the ordeal. The lack of electricity prevented people from charging their phones and some of the information they had access to was misleading.

“We’d rather not have information than misleading information and false hope,” she said.

But Ms. Freeman was also impressed by the incredible strength of her evacuation colleagues.

