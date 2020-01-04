advertisement

A disaster relief center has been opened in Melbourne to help people who have been evacuated from the fire-ravaged Mallacoota.

The emergency response center at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Center will provide essential services such as food and water, medical and pet services, and will help provide emergency shelters for evacuees outside the location.

Support area of ​​the media_cameraMelbourne Convention Center for victims of the bush fires. Picture: Josie Hayden

The center will accommodate approximately 1,000 people on board HMAS Choules, which will dock in Hastings on Saturday at 4:00 p.m.

Mayor Sally Capp said the city of Melbourne offers any support that is requested by the state government and other authorities.

“Melbourne is a very caring city and we were flooded with support. This help center is set up with appropriate facilities and support for people who come from there

Mallacoota, ”said Cr Capp.

“We know that Choules will be in Hastings tonight and we will see people coming to this center.”

media_cameraSalvation Army Assistant State Director of Victoria Carolyn Spratling, volunteer Shenae Spratling, Mayor Sally Capp and volunteer Nigel Mapes. Picture: Josie Hayden

Cr Capp said that the situation affecting communities in bushfire-affected areas across the country remains very serious and praised the incredible work of the firefighters and emergency services.

Victoria Police deputy superintendent Trevor King said a family had visited the center when the MV Sycamore docked this morning.

“The family was brought here. Overseas tourists are staying at Crown for the next five days, ”said Supt King.

“A number of other families have participated and have been relocated through access to their insurers.”

Nick Wiesener of the Australian Insurance Council said the insurance industry worked closely with the agencies to provide support to those from Mallacoota.

“The insurance industry has reserved hundreds of rooms across Melbourne for residents,” said Wiesener.

“For holidaymakers, there are benefits from motor vehicle policy for many insurers.”

Mr. Wiesener has said since November 8 that there have been more than 5200 insurance claims.

“Our estimated total loss is $ 321 million from Queensland, NSW, SA and Victoria, which will increase significantly as there are many residents who have lost their property … and have not yet reached their insurers . “

