advertisement

Herald Sun’s coverage of Victoria’s Bushfire Recovery is free for everyone. Subscribe to Herald Sun to support our newsroom and local journalism.

The spirit of an Australian icon is helping to revive the fire-stricken Upper Murray region, while a lot of tourists are making an economic comeback.

Corryong endured the brunt of the bushfires with a destroyed caravan park, destroyed buildings and farmland.

advertisement

But the city’s community spirit shines through.

media_cameraThe Man From Snowy River Bush Festival: Jane Saxon, Jenny Boardman and Andrew Whitehead.media_cameraMan From Snowy River Bush Festival in Corryong. Picture: Yuri Kouzmin

The famous Man From Snowy River Bush Festival, in which the population increases from 1200 to around 10,000 in April, is being pushed ahead.

Frank Maguire of the Organizing Committee said he was constantly asked how people in Corryong were doing after the fires.

“It depends on who you talk to. A farmer who has everything will be very depressed, “he said.

“But the people of Corryong themselves weren’t hit badly, so go out there and help the people who did it.”

Over the weekend on Australia Day, visitors flocked back to the area – something that, according to Mikayla Tyrell, staff member of the Corryong Courthouse Hotel, must continue to get the city going.

“It would mean the world if people came to places like this.

“Even if you spend a dollar, it helps a lot,” said Ms. Tyrell.

“Any kind of money that they spend, or even if they put on their work boots and help for a bit, that’s all we ask.”

Nearby, Hotel Cudgewa owner Tracey Fair, who took over the business less than a year ago, said it had become a center for the community.

“We were pretty much non-stop,” said Ms. Fair.

“We didn’t buy the business to work full-time, but we are very happy that we can offer a non-profit service – somewhere where people can come and connect, share their stories and detach themselves from their reality a bit . “

media_cameraCalls tourists to visit Walwa while the area recovers from bushfires.

There are also signs of recovery in Walwa.

The Army has traveled with a number of volunteers from across Victoria and NSW to help farmers repair fences and clear ash.

After weeks of no power, the Walwa Riverside Caravan Park reopened on Australia Day, and business started promisingly for owners Kevin and Heidi Conway.

“We had a full park before the fires and this weekend we managed to reach almost half of it, so we were pretty happy about it,” said Ms. Conway.

“It was just nice to have caravans here and to see everyone in the park.”

However, returning to normal is not without challenges.

The general store and café in the heart of Walwa were busy last weekend, but offer a stripped-down menu due to limited power and food supplies.

CONTINUE READING:

BEST EVENTS TO VISIT VICTORIA

INCREDIBLE STORIES OF FIREHOUSE

FILL UP YOUR CALENDAR WITH REGIONAL EVENTS

After losing so much revenue since the fire on December 30, the company can’t afford more than one skeleton for the time being.

“It’s really hard,” said saleswoman Sarah Hamilton.

“The weekend was pretty busy, which was great, but people are pretty confused because they can’t get what they’re looking for.

“But if you’ve never been in the situation, you don’t understand, do you?”

Major roads in the region have been reopened, including the Murray Valley Highway, which was cleared on January 25th.

Sarah Pilgrim, Acting Director of Tourism North East, declared the area business and asked the Victorians to show their support and visit.

sharon.mcgowan@news.com.au

,

advertisement