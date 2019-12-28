advertisement

A boy drowned in a swimming pool in a caravan park on the Victoria Mornington Peninsula.

The 10-year-old child was found unresponsive on Friday at 6:20 p.m. in the pool of the Capel Caravan Park in Capel Sound.

His family is said to have eaten nearby while swimming.

Paramedics took him to the hospital in critical condition, where he later died, according to the police.

Peter Nilsson from the caravan park said her thoughts were with the boy’s family.

“We contacted the family directly to express our heartfelt condolences and offer any support and help that we can provide immediately and in the coming days,” he said.

Local residents, guests and employees are supported and given professional advice after the “stressful swimming pool incident”, while the park supports the police.

The full circumstances are still unknown and the park is helping the police.

