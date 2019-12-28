advertisement

The following is an excerpt from The Victim Cult: How the Culture of Guilt Damages All and Destroys Civilizations, by Mark Milke, published by Thomas & Black, 2019. Milke, PhD., Is an independent policy analyst, author of six books , and dozens of studies published in Canada and the United States.

“I have been unfairly benefited by the color of my skin. White privilege is not acceptable. »- Gold River, British Columbia, District Superintendent Theresa Downs

Regression on race and the regeneration of oppression?

Modern-day Americans and Canadians, or younger immigrants who arrive at the same thing, can be forgiven for thinking that their countries are unsubstantiated bases of prejudice. Many academics, politicians and headline writers seem to think so, especially with the idea of ​​”white privilege,” the idea that skin color – race – is quasi-determinant of employment, income, and much more, as if little has changed since from the middle of the last century.

“White Privilege” was an academic theory that was born in the mid-1980s with a then-unknown academic in Massachusetts who had a wake of sorts. Peggy McIntosh, a professor at Wellesley College, later wrote about how her encounters with men unknown to them possessing privilege based on their gender led to her subsequent discovery: “After understanding the extent to which men work from a base of unknown privilege, I realized that much of their oppression was unaware, “she wrote in a short essay in 1989 entitled” White Privilege: Unpacking the Knapsack Invisible. “As she described it. McIntosh, she then realized her blind spot: race. a person of unfair advantage, or as a participant in a damaged culture. “

The concept is now part of a 21st century victim narrative with identity politics at its core: You are a beneficiary or victim of your own race. Your identity, more often defined by race but also gender or ethnicity, is thus determinant of its effect on income and wealth. As with other illiberal theories, Canadian academics follow American leadership, and the theory is now quite standard north of the 49th parallel. In 2018, Ryerson University of Toronto hosted a "white privilege" conference and defined the concept as a "socio-political system that unequally distributes power, privilege and benefits among groups in societies and countries in our world."

The privilege theory is analytically weak, based on what is in the supposed correlation-cause links now confused by mass-wealth creation and immigration that has washed away the former effects of the privilege at sea, and yielded subsequent income data that often contradict what McIntosh claims: This skin color matters in modern economics. The theory also ignores previous improvements, already underway, and critically, other data that defeat the claim: socioeconomic outcomes for black Americans already rising before the civil rights era, and data on comparable family units indicating a lack of any hereditary effect.

The privilege theory is analytically weak, based on what is in the supposed correlation-cause links now confused by mass-wealth creation and immigration that has washed away the former effects of the privilege at sea, and yielded subsequent income data that often contradict what McIntosh claims: This skin color matters in modern economics. The theory also ignores previous improvements, already underway, and critically, other data that defeat the claim: socioeconomic outcomes for black Americans already rising before the civil rights era, and data on comparable family units indicating a lack of any hereditary effect.

Dealing with American reality first, economist Thomas Sowell notes that some claims that even closely link America’s enslaved past with economic outcomes today are not supported by historical data. If the accusation is that institutionalized racism from the era of slavery still has economic consequences a century and a half later, there are apples-to-apples comparisons that contradict that supposed link. They include intact two-parent families and improved educational outcomes long before institutional denials of civil rights were substantially dealt with and abolished beginning in the 1960s, and a decline in such measures as the civil rights movement was successful. In one example, 31% of black children were born to unmarried women in the early 1930s, but that percentage rose to 77% in the early 1990s. “If unborn birth was a” legacy of slavery, ” “Sowell wrote in 2011,” why was it so less common among blacks who were two generations closer to the era of slavery? ”

Another example: In 1899, just one generation after the abolition of slavery, three of the four public schools in Washington, D.C., were white and one was black. In the standardized tests, “students in the black school averaged higher test scores than students in two of the three white schools.” The same school showed similar results, superior to the early 1950s, when newer educational reforms, not racism, rejected the school’s unique advantages.

The argument against the chronic cult assumptions of victims found in racial and ethnic issues is thus what another economist, Shelby Steele, points out: It’s not that America (or Canada, for Canadians) is perfect. On the contrary, what a country owes to its citizens is not guaranteed results, but rather liberalism and a free society. Steele thinks it is impossible for the state to guarantee a nation without any bigotry, but the state can certainly be “without any unlawful discrimination.” This is now delivered with legal reforms in the 50s and 60s. For Steele, the problem is guilt over the past, which prevents a clear picture of how far America has advanced. Steele regularly confronts this notion that the United States is racially “structured” and possesses hidden discrimination.

Steele was exposed to such views in the midst of the Aspen Institute’s decade. There, Steele argued in a speech that in the 1950s and 1960s, equality of opportunity for the individual was the necessary critical advance, and had been, and that modern race preferences were illiberal. To a good extent, Steele felt that the spread of identity politics after the 1960s had created a culture of grievance just as America was “at the very beginning to liberate minorities as individual citizens who could pursue their happiness to the limits of their abilities. them. ”

A day later, the moderator approached along with a young, dear young man who wanted to talk to the audience about Steele’s speech the day before. In the spirit of the debate, Steele said “yes”, after which the young graduate student continued to warn the audience against Steele’s “false consolation” that “racism, discrimination, and inequality were still alive – still major obstacles to progress. black. ” A young, inexperienced white college student thus warned the audience against a black professional who faced fierce racism and discrimination decades ago.

From the Cult of Victims: How the culture of guilt damages everyone and destroys civilizations. Published by Thomas & Black. Copyright 2019 by Mark Milke. Foreword by Ellis Ross.

