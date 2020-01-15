advertisement

A man threatened with a knife in Loughborough during an attempted theft refused to hand over his money.

The incident occurred just before 9 p.m. Wednesday January 8 on Knightthorpe Road, Thorpe Acre, between Tennyson Road and Burns Road.

advertisement

The victim had visited a store on Knightthorpe Road near the Epinal Way end and was on his way home when a man on a bicycle approached him, threatened him with a knife and told him to give him money.

The victim refused and the man left the scene.

The man was cycling and is said to be between 18 and 20 years old. He is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and spoke with a local accent.

He wore a hooded black zipped hooded jacket and black jeans.

PC Rachel Healey, the investigating officer, today called for information.

She said, “The victim was very shaken by this incident.

Read more

Loughborough News

“Please reject your mind.” Have you seen someone matching the description given in the Knightthorpe Road neighborhood on the evening of January 8? If yes, please contact us.

“I would also like to speak to anyone who has video surveillance or cameras on board the incident.”

Call 101 or send us a direct message quoting the reference 20 * 014850.

.

advertisement