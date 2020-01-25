advertisement

In the world of television, everything has to end – even if you are the longest-standing person in your genre of all time.

It’s been almost a decade and a half since The Real Housewives was founded as a franchise, and while there have been a number of different actors coming and going, Vicki Gunvalson has been one of the constants. She was with the Real Housewives of Orange County from the start, and she was there every step of the way … until now.

In a new post on Instagram, Vicki officially confirmed that she is leaving the Bravo series after fourteen years, and is now looking forward to several other projects – those that include a podcast. Vicki’s absence will be felt in her original show, but there is no indication that the franchise itself will soon be over. Thanks to the investment you made with some of the women, she has managed to build a loyal fan base over time. They follow their lives and this is one of the reasons why this show can be so exhausting. If you are a housewife, you have to agree that you are fully available – and that was Vicki for many years.

advertisement

While we take some time to see what the future holds for Vicki, one thing is clear: the Real Housewives franchise as we know it will not be quite the same. Nobody else knew or understood these shows on the screen as well as they did.

Are you surprised to see Vicki Gunvalson leave at this point?

Share this now in the comments! Also remember to learn some other news.

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Follow her on Twitter.

advertisement