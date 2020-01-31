advertisement

This is the face that Derby must remember to prevent himself or his elderly loved ones from falling prey to his vicious crimes.

For the past 10 years, George Brailsford has deliberately targeted retirees to try to steal their savings.

One who was suffering from dementia, another was on dialysis.

The father of three, 35, knocked on their door asking for money for repairs he never made.

His aggressive techniques terrified the victims by giving them money. Brailsford’s last three goals were 91, 87 and 80 years old and they live alone in Derby.

In one case, Brailsford, of Bateman Street, Derby, used an empty, neat package to block the lens of a CCTV camera to avoid detection.

And in others, he told them that if they didn’t hand over money, he would deliberately sabotage the work he claimed to have done.

“He destroyed my father’s dignity”

In an impact statement on the victim, made by the daughter of an 87-year-old Littleover man, she said, “He destroyed my father’s dignity.

“A decent man was raped by someone who has no respect for humanity.

“My father has now been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will not even allow the family to see a bank statement because he is embarrassed.

“We suspect he took around £ 8,000.”

Derby Crown Court was told how Brailsford had committed his first burglary when he was only 13 years old.

The offender appeared ruthless and procedurally annoyed when he appeared by video conference from HMP Nottingham during the two-hour hearing.

Since then, he has offended almost every 22 years, his crime has only been interrupted by stays in prison.

Justice Robert Egbuna went beyond sentencing guidelines to imprison him for six years.

“Relentless pursuit of an elderly victim”

He said, “You are a career criminal who has made a living by attacking the infirm, frail, vulnerable and the elderly.

“You have bullied people who have reached a stage in their lives where they deserve protection and respect.

“In the case of a victim, you have been relentless in their pursuit for what you consider easy money.

“If you appear again in this court for committing similar offenses against the elderly and vulnerable, you will be sentenced to a longer sentence than the six years I have imposed on you.

“I can guarantee it.”

The shocking facts

Sarah Slater, prosecutor, said that Brailsford began targeting older victims in 2009.

She said that his method was to knock on their doors or call them to tell them that he had done work on their properties, sometimes repairing a roof or chimney and demanding payment.

He then comes to their home and aggressively demands that they give him the money.

Miss Slater said the three most recent victims, who live on their own in the Littleover area, were identified by Brailsford in October and November of last year.

George Brailsford deliberately targets the elderly and vulnerable

(Image: Derbyshire Constabulary)

She said, “He told the 87-year-old man that he would remove the tiles if he didn’t pay for it.

“His family installed CCTV and pushed a clear pack into the lens to avoid detection.

“The victim’s son noticed a change in his behavior, saying that he had become more withdrawn.

“The victim herself says that she was terrified of the aggressive manner in which the accused used it.”

Alzheimer sufferer

Miss Slater said the second victim, 90, suffered from Alzheimer’s and explained to his caregiver how the accused had forced his entry into his home and gone about his business taking the money he claimed he owed .

And the third victim, aged 80, was brought by Brailsford to hand over hundreds of books for manual labor that never took place.

Miss Slater said, “On this occasion, the accused called the police when the accused arrived at his home.

“They told him they were on their way and that they should not answer the door.

“But the accused was able to jump over a neighbor’s fence and let himself in through the back door saying,” I came for the money. “”

Brailsford, who has already been convicted of 78 offenses, was arrested, charged and then pleaded guilty to fraud and burglary.

He also admitted to having violated a criminal behavior order, which was put in place during his last sentence in 2018 for having committed exactly the same type of offense.

This prevents him from approaching anyone’s property to ask for money.

A career criminal brought to justice

Dale Harris, mitigating, said his client had a 21-year-old partner and three children.

He said: “In this case, the accused must accept that your honor will take a serious look at this offense.

“I am not saying that these are not targeted offenses against people who are vulnerable because of their age or their health.

“But his guilty pleas are important because it means that no one should testify, especially in a case like this with the stress and anxiety that it would no doubt cause.”

Speaking after the conviction, DS Tarj Nizzer of the Derbyshire police said: “I am very pleased with the sentence handed down by the judge.

“This comes from the fantastic work of DS Steve Judge and a large team of detectives and saw a cold and ruthless career criminal brought to justice.

“We all have a duty to protect the vulnerable and I would ask the public to watch out for their neighbors and report anything of the same nature by calling us on 101.”

