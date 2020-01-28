advertisement

Vice President Jacob Oulanyah denied reports that he is grappling with a serious illness (PHOTO / File)

KAMPALA – Vice President Jacob Oulanyah rejected social media reports in December 2019 saying he was fighting a disease outside the country.

“I’m fine as you can see; I did not get sick but I will probably get sick in the future; I don’t have a problem yet, ”he said at the start of the plenary session on Tuesday January 28, 2020.

Ulaanyah’s response was requested by MP Anthony Akol (FDC, Kilak North), who said he was questioned by voters during the recent hiatus over concerns about the vice president’s alleged ill health.

“There were problems circulating on social networks about your health; there was anxiety in my riding about it, ”said Akol.

Ulaanyah flew to Germany in December 2019 for official duties, but the extended trip sparked speculation of ill health by tabloids and social media, which the vice president rejected.

